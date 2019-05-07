Isle of Wight Girlguiding launch bus shelter campaign

Suzanne shares this latest news on behalf of Girlguiding Isle of Wight. Ed

What, you may ask are members of Girlguiding doing in a number of bus shelters?

The answer is quite simple. They can be seen on the advertising posters that adorn the shelters in an attempt to raise public awareness of Girlguiding.

With 60 units across the Island there is usually a unit near to the homes of girls wanting to join, but this is not always the case and in the larger towns more units are required to accommodate those girls on waiting lists.

Seeking volunteers and members

This advertising campaign is twofold: to invite new helpers and leaders to come forward which would enable more girls to join in the fun of Girlguiding on the Island and to increase the number of girls joining as in some places, units are open with numbers below capacity.

Can you spare some time to help Girlguiding on the Island?

Are you a girl aged 5-19 looking for a new activity? An activity that can lead to a career path, overseas adventure, a boost to self- confidence or the chance to speak out on some topic you feel strongly about.

Find out more

For more details see the posters or visit the Website.

And, when you spot those posters let us know via our Website or our Facebook page.