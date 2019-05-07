Brass Band bid farewell to stalwart members at Easter concert

Jay shares this latest news on behalf of Vectis Brass Band. Ed

Vectis Brass Band celebrated Easter in their annual concert at the Salvation Army Hall on Sunday (5th May).

The performance started with a rousing march ‘Castel Coch’ written by T.J Powell and continued with Malcolm Arnold’s beautiful ‘Little Suite for Brass’.

The concert featured solos from Debbie Wightmore playing ‘One Day in Your Life’ on Tenor Horn and the whole tuba section playing ‘Quiet Number’.

Funds raised invested back into band

The audience were pleased to hear that money raised from last year’s Easter Concert was put to good use, refurbishing one of the band’s Tuba’s which has belonged to the band since it was formed in 1947.

Goodbye performance

The concert also featured the final performance from band stalwarts Faye Williams and Daisy Woodley who, after ten years in the band, are both moving to the mainland.

During the concert Faye wowed the audience with a rendition of Philip Sparke’s ‘Flowerdale’ on the Soprano Cornet whilst Daisy chose a jazz standard as her final solo on Trombone.

Taylor: Thanks for hard work

Musical Director, Jay Taylor, commented

“We are sad to see Faye and Daisy leave the band but we understand that moving to the mainland is a pretty good excuse. On behalf of the band I’d like to thank them for all their hard work and wish them success for the future.”

Next event

Vectis Brass will next perform at Rylstone Gardens on Thursday 30th May at 8pm then every Thursday night in June and July.

Image: © Trevor Whelan