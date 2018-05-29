Part of Briddlesford Road has been closed by Island Roads due to a fallen tree.

The road is closed from the roundabout at Robin Hill (Long Lane) to Combley Road (the turn off for Havenstreet).

This means that until the tree is cleared from the road, access to Lynnbottom tip will be restricted.

Diversion in place

The diversion will affect Long Lane, Landscape Lane, Staplers Road, Whiterails Road and Briddlesford Road.

We’ll let you know once the road reopens.

Update

12.20: Island Roads say the road is likely to be closed for two hours.

Image: thelocalpeople under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.