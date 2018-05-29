Access to Lynnbottom restricted whilst fallen tree removed from road (updated)

Island Roads are working to remove the fallen tree from the carriageway. Until it is cleared a diversion is in place.

road ahead closed

Part of Briddlesford Road has been closed by Island Roads due to a fallen tree.

The road is closed from the roundabout at Robin Hill (Long Lane) to Combley Road (the turn off for Havenstreet).

This means that until the tree is cleared from the road, access to Lynnbottom tip will be restricted.

Diversion in place
The diversion will affect Long Lane, Landscape Lane, Staplers Road, Whiterails Road and Briddlesford Road.

We’ll let you know once the road reopens.

Update
12.20: Island Roads say the road is likely to be closed for two hours.

briddlesford diversion

Image: thelocalpeople under CC BY 2.0

Location map
View the location of this story.

Tuesday, 29th May, 2018 11:33am

By

