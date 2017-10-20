Two unique events taking place on the Isle of Wight this half term

The Hidden Heroes team share details of this exciting new project. Ed

We all know there is something very special about the Isle of Wight. It has long been home to remarkable people, who have done remarkable things.

Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes is a new project that shines a light on those who have achieved innovative, fascinating, life-changing or awe-inspiring things whilst on the Island. The launch sees seven Isle of Wight Museums and Galleries come together in partnership to help strengthen a sense of pride in the place we call home.

Delving into the past

Starting with the story of seven Hidden Heroes – rather than ‘heroes’ in the life-saving sense of the word, they are people who have innovated, held seats of power during difficult times, inspired those around them or are just someone who does things differently.

Through these initial seven Hidden Heroes we delve into the past to bring them to life and tell the story of the Isle of Wight, from the Dinosaur Age right through to the Facebook Age.

Lots of planned events

There are many activities planned over the coming months, reaching out to Island residents through school workshops, sessions with community groups; a Website and social media; the ability for the public to nominate their own Hidden Heroes; as well as an exhibition at Quay Arts in February 2018.

The first two events are taking place this October half-term, The Travelling Museum and Museums at Night at Dimbola Museums and Galleries.

Find out more by visiting the Hidden Heroes Website

Step aboard The Travelling Museum

Island families are in for a treat this coming October half-term, when the Travelling Museum will be setting-up in a town near you.

The first of its kind in the UK, the Travelling Museum isn’t a dusty old bus with boring objects – get ready for actors playing the part of enthusiastic and funny museum owners, as they encourage you to uncover remarkable stories of kings, inventors, speed freaks and artists, travelling from the dinosaur to the modern age, discovering the people who helped make our Island great and some who even helped shape the world.

Visiting five town centres across the Isle of Wight during the October half term (24th-28th October), The Travelling Museum is a free experience open to all, bringing some of the greatest Isle of Wight museums to you. You’ll even get to hold some of the fascinating objects on the bus!

Discover captivating stories and contribute your own. It’s not just us telling you about our Hidden Heroes, we want you to come along to The Travelling Museum and tell us about your Hidden Heroes from the past, either from your community or family.

See you on the road!

Programme:

Open daily between 10am-5pm

Tuesday 24th October – West Wight Sports Centre, Freshwater

Wednesday 25th October – St James’s Square, Newport

Thursday 26th October – King’s Square (by Waitrose), East Cowes

Friday 27th October – Central Car Park, Ventnor

Saturday 28th October – Minghella Square, Ryde

Find out more by visiting the Hidden Heroes Website

Museums at Night comes to the Island

Have you ever wondered what happens in a Museum after it closes? For a magical night-time adventure, explore Dimbola Museum and Galleries this half-term by torch-light.

Actors will guide you through the museum, as you discover the fearless warriors, incredible inventors and amazing artists who’ve lived on the Isle of Wight. This is a very special opportunity to learn more about the Island’s tremendous history like never before.

Museums at Night takes place on Saturday 28th October – 7pm – 9pm (FREE ENTRY).

Suitable for all, but primarily aimed at 7 – 13 year olds.

Created by the Ventnor Exchange for Dimbola Museum and Galleries and the Hidden Heroes project.

Find out more by visiting the Hidden Heroes Website