Storm Brian hits the Isle of Wight (photos)

Storm Brian has been battering many parts of the Isle of Wight today.
Our thanks to Jamie Russell and Roger Millward for sharing these great photos below.
Jamie shares his photos taken around the Isle of Wight today.
Gurnard
Roger shares his photos taken at Gurnard Bay
Saturday, 21st October, 2017 7:03pm
By Sally Perry
