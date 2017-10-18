Isle of Wight high school rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted

Mark shares this latest news on behalf of Ormiston Academies Trust. Ed

Cowes Enterprise College has today been rated Good by Ofsted – reflecting a transformation in the school since it became sponsored by Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT).

The academy was placed in Special Measures by Ofsted in 2013, and a year later OAT was brought in as sponsor.

Now, following the first inspection since OAT took over, Cowes Enterprise College has been rated Good – with Ofsted praising the school across the board. Inspectors identified the support provided by OAT, the work of Principal Rachel Kitley, who has “set out a clear and compelling vision of the school’s priorities for the next three years”, and the staff who are “dedicated to ensuring pupils reach their full potential”, as key factors in the Cowes Enterprise College success story.

Highlights of report

Among the many highlights, the report says that:

Pupils are “hard working” and “make good progress because leaders and teachers have high expectations of them.”

“Leaders focus relentlessly on the quality of teaching and on the progress pupils make. They intervene promptly to support any pupils who may be underachieving.”

“Pupils who have special educational needs and/or disabilities are well supported to learn well and make increasingly strong progress.”

“Pupils behave well in lessons and around the school. They wear their uniform with pride and ensure that the school site is free from litter and graffiti.”

“Leaders have created a caring, nurturing climate in which pupils thrive. Trustees and governors ensure that pupils’ safety and well-being have a high priority. There is a strong culture of safeguarding at the school.”

“Pupils enjoy school, as seen by their good rates of attendance.”

“Pupils are well prepared for life in modern Britain. They are open-minded, tolerant and reject all forms of discrimination.”

“Students in the sixth form make good progress because the curriculum meets their needs and teachers provide consistently high levels of challenge.”

“Ormiston Academies Trust provides effective support to the school.”

Everyone pulled together

Rachel Kitley, Principal of Cowes Enterprise College, said:

“I would like to thank everyone connected with the academy for the rating we have been awarded by Ofsted today. It is only when all parts of the school community pull together that you get real improvement, and that is what has happened here at Cowes Enterprise College. I would like to thank our wonderful students, our hard-working and dedicated staff, and the support we have received from our parents and from OAT. It has been a real team effort. “I can assure everyone, however, that we will not be resting on our laurels. We are on a journey to Outstanding. We will continue to strengthen the Academy further, ensuring that the community has a truly ‘great’ school in the future.”

Improvements confirmed

Nick Hudson, interim Chief Executive Officer of Ormiston Academies Trust, said:

“The improvements that we knew had taken place at Cowes Enterprise College have today been confirmed. “This is the hugely deserved result of a lot of hard work, skill and dedication to raise standards and ensure that the academy has a well-earned excellent reputation, providing a first-class education to all its students.”

The report

