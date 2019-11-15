Isle of Wight General Election: List of all candidates now confirmed

the six isle of wight general election candidates 2019 - montage

The list of candidates for the General Election for the constituency of the Isle of Wight has been published by the council.

The General Election takes place on Thursday 12th December 2019 when polling stations across the Island will be open from 7am to 10pm (see below for deadlines and links to register to vote).

In alphabetical order, those confirmed as standing are as follows:

Deadlines and more information
The last date to register as an elector and be able to vote in this election is Tuesday 26th November 2019. More information.

Postal Votes: The last date to apply for a postal vote for this election is 5pm on Tuesday 26th November 2019. More information.

Proxy Votes: The last date to apply for a proxy vote for this election is 5pm on Wednesday 4th December 2019. More information.

Find out more information about the 2019 General Election on the council’s Website.

Friday, 15th November, 2019 8:50am

