Isle of Wight info: Voting in EU elections – who, where and how

This Thursday (23rd May) polling stations will be open for the election of Members of the European Parliament for the South East region.

Residents on the Isle of Wight who are registered to vote can do so between 7am and 10pm at their nearest polling station (details below).

The parties and candidates

Candidates are standing for the following parties/groups:

Change UK (10)

Conservative (10)

Green (10)

Labour (10)

Liberal Democrats (10)

The Brexit Party (10)

The Socialist Party of Great Britain (10)

UK EU party (2)

UKIP (10)

Independent (3)



To find out who the candidates are for each party, see the full list here.

What happens if I lose my poll card?

If you are registered to vote you should have received a polling card. If you can’t find it, don’t worry – you won’t need it to vote.

Simply go to the local polling station in your area.

Where is my closest polling station?

The very clever folks over the the Democracy Club have created a system for finding out where your nearest polling station is. Simply enter your postcode below.

How voting works

In this elections you vote for the party, rather than the candidate. Seats are awarded under the D’Hondt system.

What is the D'Hondt system?



According to the BBC, it works like this:



In the first round of counting the party with the most votes wins a seat for the candidate at the top of its list

In the second round the winning party’s vote is divided by two, and whichever party comes out on top in the re-ordered results wins a seat for their top candidate

The process repeats itself, with the original vote of the winning party in each round being divided by one plus their running total of MEPs, until all the seats for the region have been taken The voting system was devised by a Belgian lawyer and mathematician active in the 19th Century called Victor D'Hondt.

Depending on how many votes each party receives, the candidates will be selected based on the position they are on the list.

For example Isle of Wight candidates, Vix Lowthion (Green) and Daryll Pitcher (UKIP) are both third on their party’s respective lists, so if either party get enough votes, it’s possible they could win seats in the European Parliament.

What do the candidates stand for?

Hustings organised by Islanders for Europe took place on the Isle of Wight earlier in the month. Six MEP candidates took part in the two hour event at Quay Arts in Newport.

If you were unable to attend, you can catch up by reading our comprehensive report of the hustings.

A count of all votes cast on the Isle of Wight will take place on Sunday (26th) and then fed into the regional figures before details are released about who has won the seats.