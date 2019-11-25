Isle of Wight juniors take part in Rowing Forum Annual Indoor Competition

Ryde Rowing Club hosted the 8th Isle of Wight Rowing Forum Junior Indoor Rowing Competition on Sunday (24th November) at their Appley Park, Ryde, Clubhouse.

The annual event is open to any Junior/under 18 members from the three Island Rowing Clubs – Ryde, Shanklin Sandown and Newport – plus Ryde School Boat Club. Three of the Clubs were epresented – Ryde, Shanklin Sandown and Newport – with a total of twenty-five junior oarsman and woman taking part.

There were two stages to the event, in line with British Rowing’s guidelines and as used at the National Junior Indoor Rowing competition, at which we hope many of these athletes will compete early next year.

All the Juniors were divided into boys and girls and age groups and competed as individuals over a distance rowed in a fixed time with medals awarded for first, second and third places.

After completion of the individual competitions a relay was held, over 3000m, in teams of six, drawn from the hat from all four Clubs to round off a great day’s competition.

The winners

Year 7 Boys – Carter Horrix, Shankin Sandown

Year 8 Boys – William Loveday, Newport

Year 8 Girls – Beth Katirewa. Shanklin Sandown

Year 9 Boys – Conner Garner, Newport

Year 10 Girls – Kayleigh Batchelor, Shanklin Sandown

Year 11 Boys – Riley Horrix, Shanklin

Year 11 Girls – Rachael Debenham, Shanklin Sandown

Year 12/13 Boys – Charlie Wolford, Ryde

Year 12/13 Girls – Lottie Tapsell, Shanklin Sandown

In the relay, the winning team was Riley Horrix, Kayleigh Batchelor, Damia Robert, Ben Smith and Roxy Browne.

Coming second were Lottie Tapsell, Dan Sanderson, William Loveday, Rachael Debenham and Laurence Cole.

Third place was taken by Beth Katirewa, Casper Adams, Conner Garner, Niamh Murphy and Yasmin Wright.

Report shared by Steve on behalf of Ryde Rowing Club. Ed