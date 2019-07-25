Isle of Wight Labour backs Green New Deal

Labour say when in office they’ll “kick start a Green Industrial Revolution to safeguard our future and transform our economy”.

Earth day green heart :

Julian shares this latest news on behalf of Island Labour. Ed

At the Island Labour AGM on 23rd June, a packed meeting approved the following motion, which will be debated at the Labour Conference in September.

Jeremy Corbyn has already noted in Prime Minister’s Questions that the Conservative government is set to miss its own climate targets by more than 50 years.

Mr Corbyn said,

“The climate emergency cannot be left to the market. Labour takes the climate crisis seriously, we got parliament to declare a climate emergency, and in office we will kick start a Green Industrial Revolution to safeguard our future and transform our economy.”

The motion was proposed by Josh Pointing of Cowes and East Cowes Branch, who said

“I’m proud that Island Labour has joined the growing chorus of grassroots support among party members for a transformative Green New Deal.

It’s important people understand that tackling climate change doesn’t mean more austerity – we need to harness the green energy revolution to revitalise the economy and rebuild Britain in the interests of the many, not the fossil-fuel capitalists wrecking our planet.”

Image: carbonnyc under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 25th July, 2019 2:34pm

By

What readers say

