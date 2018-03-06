Isle of Wight Labour Party condemn plans for fire service ‘revamp’

Julian Critchley shares this latest news on behalf of the Isle of Wight Constituency Labour Party. Ed

The Isle of Wight Labour Party condemns the Isle of Wight Council’s dangerous plans to cut fire services on the Island.

This week, the Conservative administration in Newport plans to cut the budget for the Island’s fire service. The cuts will see 13 firefighter posts go, and will leave fewer firefighters on duty at any one time. Under the plans, there will be a reduction in the number of firefighters available during the day from 14 to 12; while at night, just one fire appliance, staffed by only four firefighters, will be immediately available to cover the whole Island.

Risk-based assessment ignored?

Island Labour understands that the cuts ignore the last risk-based assessment of the Island’s needs which was undertaken in 2008.

Despite the Island’s population having grown since that time, the Conservative administration still plans to cut Islanders’ fire protection service, placing lives and property at greater risk.

Lack of public consultation

In addition, Labour understood that the proposals would be subject to a full public consultation before a decision of the full council. Instead, in an attempt to hide the cuts from public view, the decision is being made without a public consultation, by the Conservative cabinet behind closed doors.

Labour Parliamentary Spokesperson, Julian Critchley, said: