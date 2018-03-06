Isle of Wight Labour Party condemn plans for fire service ‘revamp’

Julian Critchley shares this latest news on behalf of the Isle of Wight Constituency Labour Party. Ed
The Isle of Wight Labour Party condemns the Isle of Wight Council’s dangerous plans to cut fire services on the Island.
This week, the Conservative administration in Newport plans to cut the budget for the Island’s fire service. The cuts will see 13 firefighter posts go, and will leave fewer firefighters on duty at any one time. Under the plans, there will be a reduction in the number of firefighters available during the day from 14 to 12; while at night, just one fire appliance, staffed by only four firefighters, will be immediately available to cover the whole Island.
Risk-based assessment ignored?
Island Labour understands that the cuts ignore the last risk-based assessment of the Island’s needs which was undertaken in 2008.
Despite the Island’s population having grown since that time, the Conservative administration still plans to cut Islanders’ fire protection service, placing lives and property at greater risk.
Lack of public consultation
In addition, Labour understood that the proposals would be subject to a full public consultation before a decision of the full council. Instead, in an attempt to hide the cuts from public view, the decision is being made without a public consultation, by the Conservative cabinet behind closed doors.
Labour Parliamentary Spokesperson, Julian Critchley, said:
“This is a cowardly act by the Conservative council. Not only are they willing to put public safety at risk by slashing our fire service, but they seek to sneak these cuts through without a proper chance for Islanders to have their say.
“We have seen over the last month just what it means to have a Conservative council and a Conservative MP under a Conservative government: cuts to services for the vulnerable in the council budget; cuts to the NHS at St Mary’s as vital services are shipped off the Island; cuts to the services which protect us from danger. All the while, we watch our tax bills rise and our incomes stagnate.
“It seems clear to me that the local Conservatives were elected under false pretences. They claimed they would represent Islander interests here on the Island and in Westminster. Instead they deliver endlessly shrinking services for an endlessly rising cost. We demand that the council grow a backbone and stand up for Islanders, instead of delivering their party’s national agenda of slashing all public services to the bone.”
Tuesday, 6th March, 2018 10:56am
