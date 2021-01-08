Isle of Wight man who raped three-year-old girl has been jailed (updated)

A 62-year-old man from Freshwater has today been sentenced to 14 years in prison for the abduction and oral rape of a three-year-old girl last summer.

On the August bank holiday in 2020, police were called to Fort Victoria Country Park with a report that a young girl had been seriously sexually assaulted in an area of woodland by a man she did not know.

Charged and admitted

Following a thorough investigation involving police officers from across the Isle of Wight and the mainland, Graham Medway was charged with rape of a child under the age of 13.

He later admitted the offence in court and was today (Friday) sentenced at Isle of Wight Crown Court.

Heartbreaking details

The heartbreaking detail of what took place on that bank holiday emerged in court today as prosecutor, David Richards, explained the offence was for the oral rape of the young girl.

It was explained that the girl had run off from her mother into the woods, who then spent a frantic eight minutes searching for her daughter before they were reunited. The girl told her mother immediately what had happened and the police were called.

DNA from the girl found on underwear

After given a description of the attacker, including specific detail about his clothing, police arrested Medway the same night. The court heard that he first denied the offence, but DNA from the girl was found on his underwear.

It was said that he admitted the offences in order to save the family the anguish of a trial, and that he was ashamed and disgusted by his actions.

You can read the full court report by Liam Chorley on the CP Website.

NSPCC: Deeply disturbing

An NSPCC spokesperson said:

“This is a deeply disturbing case, in which a very young girl was subjected to a brutal and terrifying ordeal. Medway’s abuse will have had a profound effect on this child and her family, and it is vital they are provided with the full support they need to recover and move on from this. “If you suspect a child has been assaulted, you can speak in confidence to NSPCC professionals on our helpline seven days a week on 0808 800 5000, or email [email protected] If someone is in immediate danger always call 999.”

Confidential advice

Child protection charity The Lucy Faithfull Foundation also runs the Stop It Now! helpline – 0808 1000 900 – which offers confidential advice to anyone concerned about their own or someone else’s behaviour towards children.

Article edit

2.30pm 8th Jan 2021 – Comment from NSPCC added

Source: IW County Press

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview

