Isle of Wight McDonald’s drive-thru re-opening is minutes away

McDonald’s have just confirmed to News OnTheWight that their Isle of Wight Drive-Thru is re-opening shortly for the first time since lockdown. Will it attract the massive traffic jams seen elsewhere in the country?

McDonald’s fast food restaurant in Ryde reopens at 11am today (Wednesday) to drive-thru customers.

There will be some notable changes including:

  • Fewer employees in kitchens to enable teams to social distance and work safely
  • A limited menu (no breakfast or Shakes for now) and will open for reduced hours (11am-10pm)
  • Customers are encouraged to use contactless payment methods and cap your spend at £25
  • For those visiting our Drive Thrus, you can browse the menu, order and pay ahead using the My McDonald’s App – your order will start to be preapred when you’re near the restaurant.

Yesterday long queues were reported in Scotland when McDonald’s reopened some drive-thru branches there.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s told OnTheWight,

“We are glad to be back but it will look a little different and may take a little longer, so please bear with us.

“We’re delighted to be returning to communities across the UK and Ireland, thank you for your continued support and patience. We look forward to seeing you soon.”

Newport Isle of Wight’s McDonald’s branch remains closed to the public.

Image: Willis Lam under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 3rd June, 2020 10:52am

By

