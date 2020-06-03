Isle of Wight McDonald’s drive-thru re-opening is minutes away

McDonald’s fast food restaurant in Ryde reopens at 11am today (Wednesday) to drive-thru customers.

There will be some notable changes including:

Yesterday long queues were reported in Scotland when McDonald’s reopened some drive-thru branches there.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s told OnTheWight,

“We are glad to be back but it will look a little different and may take a little longer, so please bear with us.

“We’re delighted to be returning to communities across the UK and Ireland, thank you for your continued support and patience. We look forward to seeing you soon.”