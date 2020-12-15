Isle of Wight ‘Monolith’ reaches £50,000 on eBay this evening (updated)

The Isle of Wight ‘Monolith’ (briefly) reached bids of £20k on eBay this afternoon, then rose steadily to £50,000. Here’s a quick look at the account that’s selling the now-famous object

Read and contribute to the 3 readers' comments ↓

Isle of Wight Monolith reaches £50k on eBay 15 Dec 2020

The Isle of Wight ‘Monolith’ that appeared on Compton Beach just over a week ago topped £50,000 in bids on eBay this evening (Tuesday).

After receiving media attention from around the world, the mirrored structure created by Tom Dunford of the Meeting Pod Company, was ‘removed’ from the beach last Friday.

Straight onto eBay
It was placed on eBay that evening by ‘steamwor_28’ and attracted fairly small bids to start with. That all changed by Monday when someone bid £5,600 and the bids started skyrocketing, reaching £20,100 this afternoon.

Isle of Wight Monolith by Barrie Robinson
Image: © Barrie Robinson

A bid for £20,000 was retracted (as have several others since Friday) and the top bids (at time of publishing) dropped back down to £16,796.69.

Update:
In between writing and publishing this article, the bidding rose with 30+ bids by the same person to £50,000.

“This is not stolen”
The sales blurb on the eBay listing reads:

Authentic Isle Of Wight Monolith As Seen On Tv And Social Media.

This is not stolen I will explain how I came to obtain this.

I live on the Isle of Wight and was returning home from a job we were going to pass Compton car park on route home so we thought we would take a look at the famous monolith, unfortunately the monolith was in a sorry state and being loaded onto the back of a national trust pick up truck, I made am offer to purchase the monolith direct from the national trust staff in the form of a cash donation.

The monolith is in a very sorry state there are cracks and chips to the glass and the timber plinth that the item sat on is missing but could easily be rebuilt.

Aside from said plinth it could easily be rebuilt and would be an awesome piece to own, you 100% will not find another one this is the real deal Isle of Wight monolith …

Please note I live on the Isle of Wight and this is collection only.

Glass monolith on Compton Beach by Catherine Tregear
Monolith on Compton Beach by Catherine Tregear

Charity auction
An update was added to the eBay listing by the person selling, who is based in Cowes, stating that all ‘profits’ would be donated to charity. It reads:

This is a charity auction all profits are to be donated to charity and the winning bidder will have a chance to meet the artist Tom Dunford in person.

Please if you are not a genuine bidder retract your bids this is a charity auction so don’t be the one that spoils it for charity.

Previous sales
Here’s a list of the last few items sold by the same person – all jewellery.

News OnTheWight has attempted to contact the creator of the ‘Monolith’ to find out what he thinks about it.

Article edit
7.10pm 15 Dec 2020 – updated headline and excerpt to reflect rise to £50k bidding

Tuesday, 15th December, 2020 6:52pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2o8D

Filed under: Compton, Featured, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

3 Comments on "Isle of Wight ‘Monolith’ reaches £50,000 on eBay this evening (updated)"

newest oldest most voted
Tamara

What a crazy world we live in that someone bids £50k for this battered art installation. However, if the proceeds are going to a bona fide charity and not to line some opportunist’s pockets, I applaud this initiative. Would steam_wor28 please come clean and tell us which charity/s this money is going to.

Vote Up50Vote Down
15, December 2020 7:53 pm
Tamara
Then there’s the question of who owns this ‘monolith’: Tom Dunford made and used it for a publicity stunt, and abandoned it on Compton beach. The National Trust owns the land above the highwater mark and they did warn, in a previous article on OTW, that they would eventually remove and dispose of the monolith, which they did. They sold it for what it appeared to be… Read more »
Vote Up30Vote Down
15, December 2020 8:09 pm
Tamara

Correction: the NT sold it for a donation. I expect they were glad to have it taken off their hands so they wouldn’t have to dispose of it. You have to hand it to steam_wor28, who took a gamble on it.

Vote Up10Vote Down
15, December 2020 8:45 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*