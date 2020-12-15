Isle of Wight ‘Monolith’ reaches £50,000 on eBay this evening (updated)

The Isle of Wight ‘Monolith’ that appeared on Compton Beach just over a week ago topped £50,000 in bids on eBay this evening (Tuesday).

After receiving media attention from around the world, the mirrored structure created by Tom Dunford of the Meeting Pod Company, was ‘removed’ from the beach last Friday.

Straight onto eBay

It was placed on eBay that evening by ‘steamwor_28’ and attracted fairly small bids to start with. That all changed by Monday when someone bid £5,600 and the bids started skyrocketing, reaching £20,100 this afternoon.

Image: © Barrie Robinson

A bid for £20,000 was retracted (as have several others since Friday) and the top bids (at time of publishing) dropped back down to £16,796.69.

Update:

In between writing and publishing this article, the bidding rose with 30+ bids by the same person to £50,000.

“This is not stolen”

The sales blurb on the eBay listing reads:

Authentic Isle Of Wight Monolith As Seen On Tv And Social Media. This is not stolen I will explain how I came to obtain this. I live on the Isle of Wight and was returning home from a job we were going to pass Compton car park on route home so we thought we would take a look at the famous monolith, unfortunately the monolith was in a sorry state and being loaded onto the back of a national trust pick up truck, I made am offer to purchase the monolith direct from the national trust staff in the form of a cash donation. The monolith is in a very sorry state there are cracks and chips to the glass and the timber plinth that the item sat on is missing but could easily be rebuilt. Aside from said plinth it could easily be rebuilt and would be an awesome piece to own, you 100% will not find another one this is the real deal Isle of Wight monolith … Please note I live on the Isle of Wight and this is collection only.



Monolith on Compton Beach by Catherine Tregear

Charity auction

An update was added to the eBay listing by the person selling, who is based in Cowes, stating that all ‘profits’ would be donated to charity. It reads:

This is a charity auction all profits are to be donated to charity and the winning bidder will have a chance to meet the artist Tom Dunford in person. Please if you are not a genuine bidder retract your bids this is a charity auction so don’t be the one that spoils it for charity.

Previous sales

Here’s a list of the last few items sold by the same person – all jewellery.

News OnTheWight has attempted to contact the creator of the ‘Monolith’ to find out what he thinks about it.

Article edit

7.10pm 15 Dec 2020 – updated headline and excerpt to reflect rise to £50k bidding