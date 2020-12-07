Mysterious glass monolith on Compton Beach makes international news

The appearance of a glass monolith on Compton Beach has made international news.

The glass structure attracted crowds of onlookers on Sunday, after similar structures appeared in Utah, California and Romania.

News of the Isle of Wight monolith travelled the world, with news articles in the US and as far away as New Zealand.

“It was perfect!”

Catherine shot these great photos of her husband, Neil, of Tregear Pottery, by the structure on Sunday morning, before the crowds arrived.

She told News OnTheWight,

“It had a foundation and was completely vertical. “The glass had no sign of weathering. “It was perfect!”

Who is responsible?

According to the New York Post, the structures in the US have been claimed by a group of stunt artists, but it’s still unknown who on the Isle of Wight is responsible for the Compton Glass Monolith.

However, News OnTheWight has an inkling of who it might be. More on that later.

Images: © Catherine Tregear