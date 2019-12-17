Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely makes promises ‘keep delivering for the Island’ following election victory

Bob Seely – who was re-elected as the Island’s MP last week – has thanked Islanders for their support and has pledged to continue to deliver for the Island.

Bob said:

“I would like to thank all Islanders who came out to vote last Thursday in grim weather conditions. “It is an absolute privilege to represent Islanders in Parliament and I look forward to doing so.”

Bob is being sworn in this week as the Isle of Wight’s MP.

Seely: “My role is to represent all Islanders”

He added,

“My role is to represent all Islanders – whether they voted for me or not. We all have varying opinions and different political allegiances, but we all share a desire to see the Island flourish. “We have had some good wins thus far – more money for the NHS, for Island Line and Ryde Pier, and for the first time the Government has recognised that the Island is precisely that – an Island. “I look forward to working with communities across the Island, with the Council and other organisations and individuals to keep delivering a better deal for the Island. “I cannot promise to win every battle I fight, but I promise to fight every battle to the best of my ability.”

Bob secured 41,815 votes – the highest number of votes ever secured on the Isle of Wight by any candidate and the second highest Conservative vote in the country.

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh