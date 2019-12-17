Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely makes promises ‘keep delivering for the Island’ following election victory

Bob Seely says it’s his role is to represent all Islanders – whether they voted for him or not, adding that he cannot promise to win every battle he fights, but promises to fight every battle to the best of his ability

Bob Seely giving his acceptance speech at election count

Bob Seely – who was re-elected as the Island’s MP last week – has thanked Islanders for their support and has pledged to continue to deliver for the Island.

Bob said:

“I would like to thank all Islanders who came out to vote last Thursday in grim weather conditions.

“It is an absolute privilege to represent Islanders in Parliament and I look forward to doing so.”

Bob is being sworn in this week as the Isle of Wight’s MP.

Seely: “My role is to represent all Islanders”
He added,

“My role is to represent all Islanders – whether they voted for me or not. We all have varying opinions and different political allegiances, but we all share a desire to see the Island flourish.

“We have had some good wins thus far – more money for the NHS, for Island Line and Ryde Pier, and for the first time the Government has recognised that the Island is precisely that – an Island.

“I look forward to working with communities across the Island, with the Council and other organisations and individuals to keep delivering a better deal for the Island.

“I cannot promise to win every battle I fight, but I promise to fight every battle to the best of my ability.”

Bob secured 41,815 votes – the highest number of votes ever secured on the Isle of Wight by any candidate and the second highest Conservative vote in the country.

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh

Tuesday, 17th December, 2019 11:50am

By

1 Comment on "Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely makes promises ‘keep delivering for the Island’ following election victory"

Tim

“Keep”? Come off it Bob, all you’ve ever done is jump when the party whips told you to!

Vote Up00Vote Down
17, December 2019 11:57 am
