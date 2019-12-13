Isle of Wight MP selected in 2019 General Election result

Isle of Wight General Election results 2019 : Live

Islanders spent the day voting and counters have spent the evening sorting through the ballot papers. The Isle of Wight High Sheriff has announced the next MP for the Island

The 2019 General Election count on the Isle of Wight has been completed and the High Sheriff for the Isle of Wight, Geoff Underwood, has announced the number of votes for each candidate.

The turnout was 66.09 per cent with 74,691 ballot papers.

The results were:

Bob Seely got 56.8 per cent of the vote with an increase of 3,660 votes.

Labour were up 957, with 24.54 percent of the vote.

Green Party dropped 1,577 votes from the last election.

How on earth could Seely *increase* his majority? It truly boggles the mind that people here would prefer this odious creature over the chance for a better future for their children.

I’m so done with the people of the Isle of Wight, they’re so small-minded. If you think the Island has suffered under austerity and Tory rule you aint seen nothing yet.

