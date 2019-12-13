Isle of Wight MP selected in 2019 General Election result

The 2019 General Election count on the Isle of Wight has been completed and the High Sheriff for the Isle of Wight, Geoff Underwood, has announced the number of votes for each candidate.

The turnout was 66.09 per cent with 74,691 ballot papers.

The results were:

Bob Seely got 56.8 per cent of the vote with an increase of 3,660 votes.

Labour were up 957, with 24.54 percent of the vote.

Green Party dropped 1,577 votes from the last election.