Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely flexes non-conventional Russian warfare knowledge

Bob’s previous research of Russian non-conventional warfare came to the fore with calls from him for the creation of a new powerful government committee to monitor Russian manoeuvring.

bob seely in parliament

Isle of Wight Conservative MP Bob Seely was on his feet contributing his area of expertise to a debate about the “Russian Interference in UK Politics” in the House of Commons yesterday (Thursday).

Bob’s pre-MP background
What has that got to do with the Isle of Wight? Well, Bob’s more than just Isle of Wight. Before Bob was elected as the Island’s MP, he was carrying out academic research into Russian non-conventional warfare at King’s College, London. One of his papers, relevant to the debate is outlined below.

“Avoid worsening relations with Russia”
His contribution to yesterday’s discussion was from that background:

“In my view, the most important thing we can achieve is to avoid worsening relations with Russia and do what we can to minimise the chances of conflict, which are small but genuine. At the same time, however, we need to call out Russian malign intent, understand what is happening, and take firm action when it is required.”

His full piece is well worth a read if you want an insight into the subject.

“Russian warfare is holistic, and ours needs to be as well”
After giving background on his knowledge of the way the Russians operate – it’s not new, they’ve operated in the same way for decades he says – Bob got to the core of his proposal.

He called for the creation of a new powerful government committee to monitor Russian manoeuvring, comprised of experts, in the likeness of the Active Measures Working Group that operated in the US in the 1980s to report to the UK Parliament.

Seely was supported in this by Labour Shadow Minister, Liam Byrne.

Bob on Russian Full-Spectrum Conflict
Bob co-authored a paper ‘Russian Full-Spectrum Conflict: An Appraisal After Ukraine‘ published online in March 2015. It opened by arguing that the “current ways of conceptualizing and understanding Russian warfare are flawed”.

“… we propose the concept of Full-Spectrum Conflict that captures the use of violent and non-violent means as well as the conduct of conflict in differing degrees of intensity from peace to war and the space in between. This remedies the problem of con-ceptualizing, and hopefully understanding, the conduct of Russian conflict.”

Friday, 22nd December, 2017 3:10pm

By

5 Comments on "Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely flexes non-conventional Russian warfare knowledge"

Colin

I bet it’s the Russians that sabotaged Newport toilets. Sort of dirty trick they’d do. Bring the Island to it’s knees. We need to flush out these infiltrators…

22, December 2017 5:17 pm
hialtitude

“Russian warfare is holistic, and ours needs to be as well”

Our bridge needs to be holistic and connect Cowes and East Cowes.

22, December 2017 8:53 pm
YJC

Whatever one’s politics you cannot help but to admire Mr Seely for the amount he has done since being voted in to office. Even if you do not always agree with his point of view he has tried and worked hard to bring many new things to people’s attention.

22, December 2017 6:54 pm
Steve Goodman

Like responding with the “(add Bob’s comment here)” letter now brought to the nation’s attention in the latest Private Eye (1460, p.5)?

(Which also features the even worse letter sent by Labour’s Liz Kendall.)

22, December 2017 9:05 pm
Caconym

Ummmm.

Such as?

23, December 2017 12:13 am
