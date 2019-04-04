Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely’s 3rd April Brexit votes and speech

Another day, another bundle of Brexit votes in Parliament.

Below is a record of the way the Isle of Wight MP, Robert Seely, voted and more widely, how the House voted. Some votes were incredibly close, even drawn.

The names of the Motions are rather cryptic, but the details of what they are are available from many sources, but here’s the official record of the day’s business via Hansard .

Details of Bob Seely’s speech are detailed beneath the voting tables.

Bob Seely's Brexit Votes 3 April 2019

Motion Seely Amendment (a) to the Business of the House motion No Business of the House motion No Second Reading of European Union (Withdrawal) (No. 5) Bill No European Union (Withdrawal) (No.5) Bill Committee Amdt 21 - Eustice Yes European Union (Withdrawal) (No.5) Bill Committee Gov Amdt 22 Yes European Union (Withdrawal) (No.5) Bill Committee Amdt 1 - Main No European Union (Withdrawal) (No.5) Bill Committee NC4 - Cash No European Union (Withdrawal) (No.5) Bill Third Reading No

Votes cast in 3 April 2019 Brexit Votes

Motion Ayes Noes Outcome Amendment (a) to the Business of the House motion 310 310 Drawn Business of the House motion 312 311 Def by 1 Second Reading of European Union (Withdrawal) (No. 5) Bill 315 310 Def by 5 European Union (Withdrawal) (No.5) Bill Committee Amdt 21 - Eustice 304 313 Won by 9 European Union (Withdrawal) (No.5) Bill Committee Gov Amdt 22 220 400 Def by 180 European Union (Withdrawal) (No.5) Bill Committee Amdt 1 - Main 123 488 Def by 365 European Union (Withdrawal) (No.5) Bill Committee NC4 - Cash 105 509 Def by 404 European Union (Withdrawal) (No.5) Bill Third Reading 313 312 Won by 1

Bob Seely speech

Bob Seely was on his feet in the chamber at 6:45pm – a quiet period in the Commons – during which he had the opportunity to say, “Strictly Come Brexit dance-off” and well as saying, “I am flattered to have been criticised by Members on both sides; I know I am right.”

Here’s the video his office sent about it and the official record of his words are replicated below.

Bob Seely’s words

“I will not support the European Union (Withdrawal) (No. 5) Bill, because it means delay without end. Business wants certainty above all. I do not believe all the scare stories; sadly, the Treasury has been proved wrong in most of its assessments of Brexit. This Bill will simply be the water torture of endless delay. “I base my decision on two points. First, we have to honour the referendum result. That means voting for Brexit. I do so because the country voted for it; because my Island, the Isle of Wight, voted for it; and because the best way of improving the reputation of politics is for politicians to do what we said we would. The problem is that we are not doing that. This chaos is self-induced by people who do not want Brexit. “Secondly, we have to live in the real world, and that means accepting that this Parliament has a remain majority. It has been obvious for months that we would not get no deal through, and while I respect my hon. Friend the Member for Stone (Sir William Cash) and many other Brexiteer colleagues, I cannot think of a more perfect example of snatching defeat from the jaws of an acceptable victory. There has never been a chance of getting no deal through, as we are finding out. “We are not theologians. We need to cut a deal, not philosophise on the nature of Brexit perfection.”

Bill Cash interjected, “Rubbish”, to which Seely continued,