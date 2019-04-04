Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely’s 3rd April Brexit votes and speech

Another day, another bundle of Brexit votes in Parliament.
Below is a record of the way the Isle of Wight MP, Robert Seely, voted and more widely, how the House voted. Some votes were incredibly close, even drawn.
The names of the Motions are rather cryptic, but the details of what they are are available from many sources, but here’s the official record of the day’s business via
Details of Bob Seely’s speech are detailed beneath the voting tables.
Bob Seely's Brexit Votes 3 April 2019
|Motion
|Seely
|Amendment (a) to the Business of the House motion
|No
|Business of the House motion
|No
|Second Reading of European Union (Withdrawal) (No. 5) Bill
|No
|European Union (Withdrawal) (No.5) Bill Committee Amdt 21 - Eustice
|Yes
|European Union (Withdrawal) (No.5) Bill Committee Gov Amdt 22
|Yes
|European Union (Withdrawal) (No.5) Bill Committee Amdt 1 - Main
|No
|European Union (Withdrawal) (No.5) Bill Committee NC4 - Cash
|No
|European Union (Withdrawal) (No.5) Bill Third Reading
|No
Votes cast in 3 April 2019 Brexit Votes
|Motion
|Ayes
|Noes
|Outcome
|Amendment (a) to the Business of the House motion
|310
|310
|Drawn
|Business of the House motion
|312
|311
|Def by 1
|Second Reading of European Union (Withdrawal) (No. 5) Bill
|315
|310
|Def by 5
|European Union (Withdrawal) (No.5) Bill Committee Amdt 21 - Eustice
|304
|313
|Won by 9
|European Union (Withdrawal) (No.5) Bill Committee Gov Amdt 22
|220
|400
|Def by 180
|European Union (Withdrawal) (No.5) Bill Committee Amdt 1 - Main
|123
|488
|Def by 365
|European Union (Withdrawal) (No.5) Bill Committee NC4 - Cash
|105
|509
|Def by 404
|European Union (Withdrawal) (No.5) Bill Third Reading
|313
|312
|Won by 1
Bob Seely speech
Bob Seely was on his feet in the chamber at
Here’s the video his office sent about it and the official record of his words are replicated below.
Bob Seely’s words
“I will not support the European Union (Withdrawal) (No. 5) Bill, because it means delay without end. Business wants certainty above all. I do not believe all the scare stories; sadly, the Treasury has been proved wrong in most of its assessments of Brexit. This Bill will simply be the water torture of endless delay.
“I base my decision on two points. First, we have to honour the referendum result. That means voting for Brexit. I do so because the country voted for it; because my Island, the Isle of Wight, voted for it; and because the best way of improving the reputation of politics is for politicians to do what we said we would. The problem is that we are not doing that. This chaos is self-induced by people who do not want Brexit.
“Secondly, we have to live in the real world, and that means accepting that this Parliament has a remain majority. It has been obvious for months that we
would not get nodeal through, and while I respect my hon. Friend the Member for Stone (Sir William Cash) and many other Brexiteer colleagues, I cannot think of a more perfect example of snatching defeat from the jaws of an acceptable victory. There has never been a chance of getting no deal through, as we are finding out.
“We are not theologians. We need to cut a deal, not philosophise on the nature of Brexit perfection.”
Bill Cash interjected, “Rubbish”, to which Seely continued,
“Thank you. I am flattered to have been criticised by Members on both sides; I know I am right.
“I do not think the deal is too bad, and a vote on alternatives in a Strictly Come Brexit dance-off next week would be another well-meaning shambles. It is truly obvious—at this stage, mind-numbingly, stupefyingly obvious—that if we want to leave with a deal, we should vote for one.”
Thursday, 4th April, 2019 11:51am
By Simon Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mBt
Filed under: Featured, Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓