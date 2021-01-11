Isle of Wight MP calls for Government-backed insurance scheme for festival and events industry

Bob Seely says that as MP of Britain’s ‘Festival Island’, it is important that he champions the need for support for the events industry. Here’s why

Cirque de la Quirke stage at Isle of Wight festival

In a bid to help UK music festivals – such as the Isle of Wight Festival – restart when the time is right, Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, has asked the Government to support festival organisers with a Government-backed insurance scheme similar to that in place for film and television.

Last month Mr Seely hosted a virtual meeting between Culture Minister, Caroline Dinenage, and some of the Island’s leading event’s organisers to discuss what could be done to support the industry this year.

Seely: Events industry needs to be able to plan for the future
This month the Island’s MP has written to the DCMS Select Committee Chairman, Julian Knight – who is responsible for the enquiry into the future of UK festivals – setting out the urgent need for support.  

Mr Seely said,

“Clearly events cannot go ahead until virus transmission rates are vastly reduced, however, the events industry needs to be able to plan for the future.

“The Government needs to understand that if event management companies do not get support, the Treasury faces lost tax revenue, mass unemployment in the sector, and widespread insolvencies.

“The vast majority of event management companies have received no income for almost a year now and they may not be there when we come out of the pandemic. They need help now.

“Insurance is essential to this industry. Organisers cannot plan with confidence without it and livelihoods are at risk.”

Moss: The stakes are incredibly high
Sarah Moss, organiser of the Island’s Jack Up The Summer festival, said,

“Even with the much-anticipated vaccine roll-out, the entire Events Industry has lost a full year’s income therefore, particularly for independently run events, the stakes are incredibly high.

“Government-backed insurance would be the first key in the door to giving Event Organisers the necessary confidence to plan and kick-start the workforce, providing much-needed stimulus to the many small Island businesses which make up our extensive supply chains.

“Such a scheme will help ensure we can continue to provide enjoyment to both Islanders and Island visitors for many years to come.”

Seely: Festivals generate £45m pa for Island’s economy
Mr Seely went on to say,

“Isle of Wight festivals and events generate well in excess of £45 million to the Island’s economy each year and as the MP of Britain’s Festival Island, it is important that I champion the need for support.

“When the nation emerges from this crisis, festivals and events will be a critical component in rebuilding our local and regional economy. Islanders will need something to look forward to and visitors will require incentives to travel to the Island.” 

Mr Seely has asked all festival organisers on the Isle of Wight to make representations directly to the DCMS Committee.  

News shared by the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely, in their own words. Ed

4 Comments on "Isle of Wight MP calls for Government-backed insurance scheme for festival and events industry"

henry

COVID-19 isn’t going to go away Mr Seely, the festival industry needs to adapt to a new world and reality.

Why are you seeking to seed the virus back onto the island purely because of money? We’ve already been down that road with the stupidity and disastrous effect your fellow conservative colleague Cllr Dave Stewart, and Will Myles.

11, January 2021 1:20 pm
andy

I think our Bob knows full well festivals, and ‘festival island’, isn’t going to return soon, so it’s a safe bet to make promises that he’s unlikely to keep, but nevertheless look good by, ‘getting down with the kids’ so to speak.

Just more meaningless spin from the sausage

11, January 2021 1:36 pm
uosf9

Never mind these once a year events,which only put money into the organisers bank accounts,leaving us with a huge clean up bill-what about our local pubs and cafe’s that residents use?
The festival from what I hear,is a pain in the arse to residents and puts very little money into local buisiness’s.

11, January 2021 3:08 pm
Mason Watch

This is all irrelevant because by Festival time there’s absolutely no chance of the vaccine having been given to the likely attendance age groups involved. All that will happen is a super spreader event taking it back to the mainland and all over the Isle of Wight. Next realistic date is in 2022 and the same goes for a lot of the public events.

11, January 2021 4:02 pm
