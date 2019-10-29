Isle of Wight MP gives his reaction to EU Brexit ‘Flextension’ beyond 31st October

OnTheWight asked the Isle of Wight MP for his reaction to the extension of the Brexit deadline beyond 31st October. Here’s his response

typewriter with flextension typed on paper

With the news that the EU approved the UK a further extension of Article 50 until 31 January 2020, described as a “flextension”, OnTheWight asked the current Isle of Wight MP Robert Seely the following:

How do you react to the extension to the Brexit deadline?

What are your thoughts on it looking like we won’t be leaving on the 31 Oct?

Seely: We all need Ministers to focus
He replied:

“Boris is rightly trying his hardest to fulfill the mandate set by the British people.  I am supporting him because it is the right thing to do.

“By consistently voting against an election, Jeremy Corbyn is making history. He is the first leader of the opposition who can neither lead nor oppose.

“I will do my best to get Brexit done, both to respect the referendum result and to respect the wishes of those who voted on the Isle of Wight.

“We all need Ministers to focus. Last week I wrote to the Prime Minister outlining what I hope to be considered for the Island Deal, but for me and many other MPs to do our jobs we need a functioning Parliament – and that is patently what we do not have at the moment.”

Image: Trending Topics 2019 under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 29th October, 2019 11:23am

By

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

3 Comments on "Isle of Wight MP gives his reaction to EU Brexit ‘Flextension’ beyond 31st October"

Alternative Perspective

It’s way too easy to blame Brexit for everything.

The Conservatives have been in power for the last 9 years, they are wholly responsible for the dreadful state our NHS, Schools. Police and Social Services are in, no one else.

29, October 2019 12:54 pm
chausettes
“We all need Ministers to focus. Last week I wrote to the Prime Minister outlining what I hope to be considered for the Island Deal, but for me and many other MPs to do our jobs we need a functioning Parliament – and that is patently what we do not have at the moment.” – Parliament isn’t holding up your Island Deal Bob, Government is – they’re… Read more »
29, October 2019 12:04 pm
iain mckie

Parliament and the major political parties have killed democracy in the UK.

29, October 2019 1:47 pm
