Isle of Wight MP gives his reaction to EU Brexit ‘Flextension’ beyond 31st October

With the news that the EU approved the UK a further extension of Article 50 until 31 January 2020, described as a “flextension”, OnTheWight asked the current Isle of Wight MP Robert Seely the following:

How do you react to the extension to the Brexit deadline? What are your thoughts on it looking like we won’t be leaving on the 31 Oct?

Seely: We all need Ministers to focus

He replied:

“Boris is rightly trying his hardest to fulfill the mandate set by the British people. I am supporting him because it is the right thing to do. “By consistently voting against an election, Jeremy Corbyn is making history. He is the first leader of the opposition who can neither lead nor oppose. “I will do my best to get Brexit done, both to respect the referendum result and to respect the wishes of those who voted on the Isle of Wight. “We all need Ministers to focus. Last week I wrote to the Prime Minister outlining what I hope to be considered for the Island Deal, but for me and many other MPs to do our jobs we need a functioning Parliament – and that is patently what we do not have at the moment.”

Image: Trending Topics 2019 under CC BY 2.0