Isle of Wight MP appears on Newsnight talking about China

During the 17th week of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong Isle of Wight MP appeared on Newsnight to share his views in the ‘one country, two systems’ debate.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

bob seely on newsnight with emily mailtlis

Conservative Isle of Wight MP, Robert Seely, appearing on BBC2’s Newsnight last night (Tuesday) to join a discussion about the current situation on China.

Being interviewed by Emily Maitlis and sitting on the sofa alongside Professor Steve Tsang, Director at SOAS China Institute, Bob as a member of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee shared his views during the 17th week of pro-democracy protests as part of the ‘one country, two systems’ debate.

Recent trip to HK
A month ago, Bob flew to Hong Kong during the fifth anniversary of the Umbrella Movement, as a guest of Stand With Hong Kong, that he described as “a group of democracy activists”.

Watch the segment
You can watch the Newsnight clip on the BBC iPlayer. Skip to 35 mins in to see the segment with Bob, or 26.22 to see the segment from Hong Kong.

Wednesday, 2nd October, 2019 11:49am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ndC

Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight News, Media, Politics, TV

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*