Isle of Wight MP appears on Newsnight talking about China

Conservative Isle of Wight MP, Robert Seely, appearing on BBC2’s Newsnight last night (Tuesday) to join a discussion about the current situation on China.

Being interviewed by Emily Maitlis and sitting on the sofa alongside Professor Steve Tsang, Director at SOAS China Institute, Bob as a member of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee shared his views during the 17th week of pro-democracy protests as part of the ‘one country, two systems’ debate.

Recent trip to HK

A month ago, Bob flew to Hong Kong during the fifth anniversary of the Umbrella Movement, as a guest of Stand With Hong Kong, that he described as “a group of democracy activists”.

Watch the segment

You can watch the Newsnight clip on the BBC iPlayer. Skip to 35 mins in to see the segment with Bob, or 26.22 to see the segment from Hong Kong.