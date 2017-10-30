Isle of Wight MP slammed over ‘lost opportunities’ to improve Island education

Last week the government announced 25 areas across the country that would be included in the roll-out of a new student loan forgiveness pilot for teachers.

The scheme was announced by Justine Greening (education secretary) in an effort to boost teacher recruitment in areas of the country that were struggling.

Isle of Wight missing out

Despite the Isle of Wight being on what’s known as the MATs (Multi-academy trusts) list and eligible for funding from the MATs Development and Improvement Fund (MDIF) – which provides extra funding to trusts in order to improve schools and increase social mobility – the Isle of Wight was not chosen to be part of the new student loan forgiveness pilot.

The Isle of Wight was also absent from the recently announced list of ’12 opportunity areas’ that would receive extra funding and support to improve social mobility in areas of disadvantage.

This is in addition to the 38 of 40 Isle of Wight schools facing cuts of £3.4 million by 2020, as reported at the beginning of this month.

Seely: “I will be doing my best” in future

OnTheWight got in touch with Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, last Wednesday, when news of the pilot was announced. We asked whether he’d put the Isle of Wight forward to be included in the scheme.

Bob told OnTheWight this morning,

“The Isle of Wight is not part of this pilot scheme, only a small number of areas can be. In future, I will be doing my best to make sure that we are in schemes like this. “I welcome the Government’s policy of encouraging people to enter the teaching profession and will lobby the Secretary of State to roll this out nationally as soon the pilot scheme has concluded. This policy could be good news for the Island.”

Lowthion: “What is our new MP doing with his time?”

Vix Lowthion, the Green Party’s national spokesperson for Education, told OnTheWight,

“What is our new MP doing with his time? Education was a clear priority for voters in the June General Election, and yet there are three examples here since he took office where opportunities to support schools, teachers and pupils on the Isle of Wight have been lost. “As an MP representing the government, he should be right in the thick of it, fighting for Island students and increasing opportunities to overcome disadvantage and encourage new staff.”

MP challenged NEU school cuts figures

Vix went on to say,

“I’m disappointed that he spoke with Island teachers and parents at Westminster last week and reportedly told them he doesn’t believe the NEU school cuts figures, and will not be lobbying the Chancellor for further funding for our schools.”

Bob disputed the figures from the N.E.U. quoting Dfe current figures to be accurate and that schools have more money now than in 2015. — SOS Isle of Wight (@SOSIofW) October 24, 2017

Lowthion: MP needs to speak on our behalf

Vix, who is also a teacher on the Island, added,

“Island schools have additional pressures in terms of recruitment and retention of staff than many other areas across the country, and yet we have been overlooked. Again. “I urge our MP to put education of Island children central to his time in office, and speak with the Department for Education to ensure we are included in all future funding opportunities. We can’t afford not to.”

Pilot areas

The areas selected for the pilot are:

Barnsley, Blackpool, Bracknell Forest, Bradford, Cambridgeshire, Derby, Derbyshire, Doncaster, Halton, Knowsley, Luton, Middlesbrough, Norfolk, North East Lincolnshire, North Yorkshire, Northamptonshire, Northumberland, Oldham, Peterborough, Portsmouth, Salford, Sefton, St. Helens, Stoke-on-Trent and Suffolk.

Source Schools Week

Image: © Parliament TV