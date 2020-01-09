Isle of Wight MP steps up to seek reassurance for Island Line users

As reported by OnTheWight on Wednesday, Isle of Wight Conservative MP Robert Seely has asked the Government to make a statement about the South Western Railway (SWR) franchise – which includes Island Line – following concerns raised about the future of the franchise this week.
Bob says he is keen to ensure that any potential changes to the management of Island Line will not impact on passengers; and that the £26 million investment into the IW railway will be delivered as planned.
A spokesperson from SWR told OnTheWight,
“We are continuing to focus on performance for our customers and are getting on with delivering our plans for 2020, including our plans for the Island Line.
“The situation we’ve outlined doesn’t change that at all.”
Bob said:
“I have put down a written question asking the Secretary of State to make a statement on the future of South Western Railway and the forthcoming investment in Island Line.
“I will be seeking confirmation that the Government will take any necessary action to ensure that scheduled services are unaffected.
“With regard to Island Line, the £26 million secured in September was signed off by the Department of Transport – as it is essentially government investment – and therefore I have no reason to believe that it will not go ahead, as planned.
“The last conversation I had with the Secretary of State for Transport about Island Line and transport on the Island was this Wednesday (January 8).
“As we have seen over recent weeks, the current infrastructure on Island Line has more than reached the end of its natural life, and it is essential that the investment in refurbished rolling stock, the new passing loop and improved track proceeds on the agreed timescales. I will endeavour to provide further updates in due course.”
Thursday, 9th January, 2020 11:35am
By Sally Perry
