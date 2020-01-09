Isle of Wight MP steps up to seek reassurance for Island Line users

As reported by OnTheWight on Wednesday, Isle of Wight Conservative MP Robert Seely has asked the Government to make a statement about the South Western Railway (SWR) franchise – which includes Island Line – following concerns raised about the future of the franchise this week.

Bob says he is keen to ensure that any potential changes to the management of Island Line will not impact on passengers; and that the £26 million investment into the IW railway will be delivered as planned.

A spokesperson from SWR told OnTheWight,

“We are continuing to focus on performance for our customers and are getting on with delivering our plans for 2020, including our plans for the Island Line. “The situation we’ve outlined doesn’t change that at all.”

Bob said: