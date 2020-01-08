Island Line and South Western Railways operation could be nationalised, amid emergency talks

News broke on Tuesday afternoon that South Western Railway, the franchise which includes Island Line, could be nationalised.

Latest financial accounts for the train operator revealed it had losses of £137m in the year to March 2019.

In an email to staff sent yesterday afternoon by new Managing Director, Mark Hopwood, he said the operator was having, “constructive talks with the DfT as regards a new contract for our continued operation of the franchised train service”.

Possible nationalisation

However, Mr Hopwood also went on to say,

“Another potential outcome is that the current contract will end. “If this happens, the business will keep operating, just under a Government-controlled body.”

Hopwood: No impact on improvement plans

Mr Hopwood added that the sitation would not affect South Western Trains’ staff, nor the plans to improve services for passengers in 2020 and beyond.

Managing Director, Mark Hopwood

He said the operator was focused on concluding the process successfully and thanked staff for their continued hard work and support.

The South Western franchise was awarded to a joint venture between FirstGroup and the Hong Kong-based MTR, in August 2017.

Will news affect Island Line?

OnTheWight has put a series of question to SWR and the Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely, about how the news will affect Island Line and will update once we hear back.

In the meantime, a spokesperson for SWR told OnTheWight,

“SWR’s recent performance has been affected by issues including infrastructure reliability, timetabling delays and industrial action. “We continue to be in ongoing and constructive discussions with the DfT regarding potential commercial and contractual remedies for the franchise and what happens next, in order to ensure we reach the right outcome for the Government, our shareholders and our customers. “As set out previously, FirstGroup and MTR have already provided for the maximum unavoidable loss.”

New trains for the Island

In September 2019 it was announced that Island Line would be receiving new (40-year-old refurbished) trains this year/2021.

Take a look at the computer rendering of the new trains.

Read more about yesterday’s news on The Guardian Website.