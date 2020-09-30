Isle of Wight MP votes on the controversial ‘Internal Market Bill’

With the end of the Brexit transition period fast approaching (31st December 2020), MPs yesterday (Tuesday) debated and voted on the UK controversial Internal Market Bill.

The contentious bill overrides parts of the EU’s Withdrawal Agreement, which came into effect on 31st January 2020 and attracted “serious misgivings” by some senior Conservatives and according to Sky News, all five living former prime ministers.

Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely, joined 338 Conservative MPs voting in favour of the bill, while 255 MPs voted against the Bill. No vote was recorded for 21 Conservatives, among others.

What is the Internal Market Bill

UK in a Changing Europe promotes “rigorous, high-quality and independent research into the complex and ever changing relationship between the UK and the European Union (EU)”.

They explain what the Internal Market Bill is:

The Internal Market Bill was introduced by the UK government to prepare for the end of the Brexit transition period. At that point, the UK will leave the EU internal market, including the common rules that support it. The government is concerned that this could lead to the UK’s four nations having different rules that make it harder for businesses to trade across the UK. Two principles are at the heart of the Bill. Mutual recognition ensures that goods or services that can be sold legally in any one of the UK’s territories can be sold in any part of the UK, without having to meet local laws. Non-discrimination means that goods or services coming into one of the four nations from another must be treated the same as those produced locally. The Bill is very controversial because of its potential to weaken devolution and its departure from commitments made in the European Union Withdrawal Agreement.

EU Referendum on the Island

In the 2016 EU Referendum, 79,430 residents of the Isle of Wight placed their voting slips in the ballot boxes or took advantage of postal voting.

With a voting population of 109,844 at the time, that was a 72.3% turnout.

30,207 Islanders voted to Remain in the EU

49,173 Islanders voted to Leave the EU

50 votes were Spoiled / Void / Voted for both

The result constituted 62% (Leave) / 38% (Remain)

You can see Bob Seely’s full voting record on the Parliament Website.

Image: Phil Dolby under CC BY 2.0