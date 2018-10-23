Isle of Wight musician to hit TV screens on Later … with Jools Holland

A musician from Cowes, who studied at Platform One College of Music, will be performing live on BBC2 tonight (Tuesday).

Jack Gilbert (pictured far left) hooked up with fellow band members, Another Sky, when studying at Goldsmiths University, London.

Last week the band celebrated reaching 100,000 streams on Spotify and tonight they’ll be appearing live on Later … with Jools Holland.

Great teachers at school

Jack has praised the musical support he received on the Island, telling Isle of Wight Radio,

“I got into music when I was like nine. My granddad and Dad are both musicians. I started picking up the guitar and got really into it at school. “I had some great teachers at school – I went through the school system then went to Platform One.”

Don’t miss

You can see the band perform one song live tonight (Tuesday) from 10pm on BBC2. Catch up with an extended version of the show on Saturday night at 11.15pm where you can see the band perform two songs or catchup on iPlayer after the show.

For a flavour of what to expect, here’s their latest music video (contains swearing)



Source: IW Radio