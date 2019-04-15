Isle of Wight NHS Chief pays tribute to dedicated staff during Major Incident

Following yesterday’s fatal road traffic incident between two cars and a bus, the head of the Isle of Wight NHS Trust has paid tribute to her dedicated staff and emergency services who took part in the Major Incident.

Maggie Oldham, Chief Executive of Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said,

“The Isle of Wight NHS Trust responded to yesterday’s tragic road incident by implementing its full Major Incident procedure. “This resulted in additional staff from across the trust made available to care for the significant number of patients arriving in a short space of time alongside continuing to care for existing patients.”

She went on to say,

“Our ambulance staff responded quickly to the emergency both on site and in the control room. Eight ambulance service vehicles attended the incident alongside four air ambulances. “Also on scene were other specialist trained clinicians from the trust, fire service and police. “The ambulance service assessed all those involved in the incident and despite best efforts, one person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

Patients transferred

A further eighteen required triage, treatment and transport; two were transferred directly from scene via air ambulance to Southampton General Hospital and the remaining sixteen were conveyed to St Mary’s Emergency Department.

One patient was then transferred to Brighton Hospital which was the next available major trauma centre. The remaining patients were treated at St Mary’s, with one requiring admission.

Oldham: Superb professionalism and care from staff

Maggie finished by saying,