Isle of Wight NHS Trust’s gender pay gap higher than national average

Men working for the Isle of Wight NHS Trust are paid 19 per cent more than women, a new report has shown.

The gender pay gap at the NHS Trust is higher than the national average of 16.1 per cent.

Pay differences in average pay

A report, seen by the Isle of Wight NHS Trust board on Thursday, showed the pay differences in average pay between men and women.

This is not the same as equal pay, as it is unlawful to pay people who carry out the same, or similar jobs, unequally due to gender.

The report showed the average hourly rate for men was £18.27, compared to £14.78 for women.

Men earning more than women

While 75 per cent of the workforce is female, they are earning less than men.

The report said:

“One reason for this could be that women are leaving the Trust earlier than men; women who return from maternity leave tend to return to fewer hours. “Therefore females are not remaining in the Trust employment long-term in order to benefit from the annual pay increments.”

Committed to reducing any unjustified gap

The five key areas where women are employed are cleaning, catering, caring roles, cashiers and clerical work.

The Trust said it was committed to reducing any unjustified gap in pay between men and women.

It would undertake a detailed analysis of the data and identify any career and development training trends.

Life coaching

The Trust will also explore a life coaching course for both pregnant women, and post-pregnancy women to offer a positive setting to return to work, as well as offering a flexible working policy.

The Trust will also work with the on-site day nursery to explore staff discounts and extended working hours for staff on shifts.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Used with the kind permission of Auntie P