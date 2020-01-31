Isle of Wight NHS Trust issue Coronavirus advice following confirmed UK cases

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust has today (Friday) issued advice on the Coronavirus after two cases were confirmed in the UK.

Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, has confirmed two members of the same family have tested positive for the virus.

Being treated in Newcastle

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust said the cases were in the north of England. It is understood they are being treated at a hospital in Newcastle.

It has published advice issued by Public Health England about the symptoms of the virus and what action people should take.

Stay inside if you’ve been in Wuhan

It tweeted a video, advising anyone who has been in Wuhan, China — the centre of the outbreak — in the last 14 days to stay indoors and avoid all contact with other people.

It has also advised them to call 111 — especially if they develop any of the symptoms, which includes a cough, runny nose and sore throat.

A fever and difficulty breathing are also indicators of the virus.

Brits evacuated

British people have been evacuated from China and are due to arrive at RAF Brize Norton, in Oxfordshire, today — at which point, more cases could be confirmed.

The plane is carrying 83 British people and 27 foreign nationals, who will be transferred to a quarantine facility in the Wirral area.

Whitty: “Working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had”

Professor Whitty said:

“The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus. “The NHS is extremely well-prepared and used to managing infections and we are already working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had, to prevent further spread. “We have been preparing for UK cases of novel coronavirus and we have robust infection control measures in place to respond immediately. “We are continuing to work closely with the World Health Organisation and the international community as the outbreak in China develops to ensure we are ready for all eventualities.”

Bryant: Island “ready to respond appropriately and proportionally”

Simon Bryant, director of public health at the Isle of Wight Council said:

“In line with mainland partners the Isle of Wight Council and the Isle of Wight NHS Trust are working alongside Public Health England and other agencies to ensure that the Isle of Wight is ready to respond appropriately and proportionally, if it becomes necessary. “Public Health England is responsible for the national response to the coronavirus outbreak originating in Wuhan, China.”

The latest information and advice can be found here:

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/wuhan-novel-coronavirus-information-for-the-public

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Used with the kind permission of Auntie P