Isle of Wight plans for dogs on leads and banned from some public places protested by owners and their pets

A puppy protest was held in Ryde yesterday (Wednesday) over plans to introduce new dog walking restrictions.

More than 50 people, and around 30 dogs, gathered at Appley Beach to take a stand against the Isle of Wight Council proposals.

Decision due today

A delegated decision to launch a public consultation on the new Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) is due to be made today (Thursday).

The orders include banning dogs from cemeteries and playgrounds, and stopping them from running freely at popular dog walking sites — such as recreation grounds. Instead, dogs will have to be kept on their leads.

Dog walkers said they were currently allowed to let their dogs run free at a number of areas where new restrictions could be introduced, including St Helen’s Duver, Clatterford Recreation Ground in Carisbrooke, Wootton Recreation Ground and East Cowes Esplanade.

Replacing existing legislation

The PSPOs will replace existing legislation, such as Dog Control Zones and Dog Fouling Orders. However, the council has refused to say which areas will face new restrictions, and how the current rules will be changed.

It said further details about the proposed orders would be released when the consultation is launched.

A council spokesperson said:

“This will ensure all the appropriate information is released in full, to everyone, at one time, with details on how the consultation can be accessed and responded to.”

Beach rules remain the same

Rules stipulating which beaches dogs can be walked on, and when, are likely to remain largely the same, as dogs are already banned from a number of Island beaches during the summer.

However, according to information included in the delegated decision report, new restrictions could be introduced at Seagrove and Springvale beaches in Seaview.

Dog walkers yesterday criticised the proposals.

“The councillors are fools”

David, with his dog Obi said:

“Most people who come to the beach in the winter are dog walkers, and they support seaside businesses out of season. The councillors are fools — we are known as a dog-friendly Island, why spoil that?”

Michelle, with her dog Pudding, said:

“I think humans have more impact on the environment than dogs. The amount of times I walk around Ventnor and there are broken bottles or dirty nappies. If our dogs make a mess, we clean it up.”

“It is a dog’s freedom to run”

Spaniel Ollie’s owner, Peter, said:

“It is awful. We live in Wootton and Ollie loves to run around the recreation ground, but the council is going to stop that. It is a dog’s freedom to run, to exercise and enjoy themselves.”

Murwill: “It’s quite disrespectful”

Wendy Murwill, with her husband, Isle of Wight Cllr Michael Murwill, and Poppy Bear, said:

“It is quite disrespectful to not let dogs on leads in cemeteries because a lot of loved ones want to take them. I hope the council will see sense and the detriment this will cause the Island.”

The council said extensive consultation had already taken place with key stakeholders. However, only 18 of 33 town and parish councils responded.

Local councils ‘consulted’ more than year ago

In a letter to town and parish councils, sent more than year ago, the Isle of Wight Council said it hoped to impose the PSPOs in October, 2019, as well as other rules banning horses on beaches between 10am and 6pm, all year round, targeting people who leave litter and prohibiting people from walking more than four dogs at parks and open spaces.

At the time, Isle of Wight Local Access Forum chair Mark Earp said it was disappointing the actions of a minority, coupled with the council’s inability to provide enforcement officers, had led to bans that impacted on law abiding citizens.

Petition 7,500 signatures strong

A petition has been launched, opposing the proposed new restrictions, which has been signed by more than 7,500 people.

If the delegated decision is made, a six-week public consultation will be held and the PSPOs could be introduced in May, 2020.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © IW County Press