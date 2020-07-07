Isle of Wight politicians defend care home workers from Government’s ‘attempt to shift blame’ for spread of Covid-19

On Monday Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, came under fire for attempting to blame care home owners for up to 20,000 deaths through not “follow[ing] procedures”.

Over the last three months the Government has come under attack many times for failing to support care homes during the Coronavirus crisis.

Critchley: Shifting blame for his own Government’s disastrous handling

Chair of Island Labour, Julian Critchley, told News OnTheWight,

“This is a disgraceful attempt to shift blame for his own Government’s disastrous handling of the pandemic. “Isle of Wight care workers have worked night and day throughout this period to try and protect and provide for their residents. They’ve had to manage this despite repeated Government failures such as the shortage of PPE, non-existent guidance and catastrophic decision-making which saw untested people moved from hospitals into care homes. “For Johnson to try to blame those workers for his own incompetence is an appalling, cynical abdication of responsibility. “Island Labour applauds all our care home workers on the Island, and thanks them for everything they did to care for their residents in the face of Government incompetence and indifference.”

Lowthion: PM’s statement says more about sort of man he is

Vix Lowthion from the Isle of Wight Green Party told News OnTheWight,

“Boris Johnson continues to point the finger of blame for overseeing one of the worst covid19 death rates in the world, at anyone but his own Government. “If schools can only admit limited pupils due to safety considerations, it’s the fault of the teachers. “If the streets are full of revellers as Government encourage drinking in the middle of a pandemic, then it’s the fault of the public. “But, worse of all, to blame the care workers – many of whom lost their very lives – for failing to take enough precautions and spread the virus? “Outrageous. Our care workers, our NHS, our key workers have protected and saved countless lives in the last few months, and will do so again.

Boris Johnson’s statement says more about the sort of man he is, than it tells us anything about the true picture in our care homes during this crisis.”

Stuart: It’s shifty, mean and shameful

Leader of the Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats, Nick Stuart, told News OnTheWight,

“Johnson needs to take responsibility and stop blaming others for his Government’s disasters. Trying to shift the blame onto underfunded care homes and some of the poorest paid and at risk staff is shifty, mean and shameful. “The failure to support and protect care homes was lamentable. While the refusal to tell us infection numbers and casualties make his contempt for the public clear. “The result of Govt failings on infected patients and protective equipment hit our most vulnerable people and is a stain on a civilised rich society. And don’t get me going on the late and feeble testing and tracing efforts. “We would have fewer deaths if the Government had actually listened to critics in the medical and academic professions. Following the guidance of arrogant advisors and their own self belief doesn’t change the science. This virus doesn’t do politics it’s a disease! “The lies about a so-called protective shield and now this transparent blaming others is a sign of Government losing the plot. I wonder who else they will find to blame for their mistakes?”

Seely: There will need to be a period of time for reflection

News OnTheWight asked Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely whether he agreed with the statement made by the PM, and what his view was on the long delay before the Government agreed all patients should be tested for C19 before going into care homes?

He replied,

“I have been in contact with representatives from the care sector on the Isle of Wight throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and I have visited care home staff. As far as I can see, care staff here have done their absolute best and often gone above and beyond their duties in the hardest of times. I think we should all recognise and congratulate them for their efforts. “It’s clear that there will need to be a period of time for reflection where consideration is taken to review whether anything could have been done differently. That is all part of the learning process for how we improve in the future. “I thank the care sector for all that they have done and continue to do.”

Image: eu2017ee under CC BY 2.0