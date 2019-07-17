Isle of Wight portraits created by older residents and inspired by Julia Cameron head to National Trust’s Fox Talbot Museum

Tracy shares this great news about portraits from this fantastic Isle of Wight project going on tour to the National Trust’s Fox Talbot Museum. Ed

A selection of black and white portraits taken by residents of Southern Housing Group supported accommodation schemes on the Isle of Wight is to go on show at the National Trust’s Fox Talbot Museum, the former home of photographic pioneer William Henry Fox Talbot.

Stunning portraits

The stunning portraits were created by older people, at workshops run by Independent Arts at Southern Housing Group supported accommodation schemes.

The images form an exhibition called Art and Identity which was inspired by discussing themes of capturing a person’s likeness and sense of self within a photographic portrait.

JMC the inspiration

The remarkable portraits created by Julia Margaret Cameron, the trailblazing Victorian photographer based at Freshwater, were used as inspiration and the workshop sessions were led by Isle of Wight photographic artist, Julian Winslow.

Roger Watson, curator at the National Trust’s Fox Talbot Museum in Lacock, was so impressed with the quality of the portraits that he invited Independent Arts to curate a selection to go on display in the Little Gallery over the summer.

A wonderful and laudable project

Museum curator, Roger Watson, said,

“This is a wonderful and laudable project. The images are thought-provoking and clearly demonstrate that the creative journey is a life-long one. “It feels very fitting with the legacy of William Henry Fox Talbot to welcome these images to Lacock and support a project of this kind.”

Emotionally overwhelmed with artwork produced

Project mentor, Julian Winslow, said,

“I felt emotionally overwhelmed with the artwork produced. The images are extremely powerful conveying joy, vulnerability, pathos and humour. Many of the participants had never used a digital camera but given the opportunity and guidance the results were simply astonishing. It has been a privilege to work on this project.

Tindall: Excited and proud

Kerry Tindall, Independent Arts Programmes Manager says,

“We are extremely excited and proud to be given this opportunity to show Art and Identity at the Fox Talbot Museum. “The project was funded by the Arts Council with overall aims to connect vulnerable older people with creative activities, develop new skills and enhance confidence and self-esteem. “The quality of the work produced has been outstanding and this is fantastic recognition for everyone involved.”

Where and when

Art and Identity will be shown in the Little Gallery 19th July to 11th August. The Fox Talbot Museum is run by the National Trust and is located in Lacock, Chippenham SN15 2LG.

For opening times and more information, please visit the Website.