Isle of Wight prison officer admits sexual relationship with inmate convicted for murder of girlfriend and baby

Lauren McIntyre, an officer at HMP Isle of Wight, appeared at the Isle of Wight Crown Court today (Wednesday), where she admitted having a sexual relationship with a prisoner.

The 32-year-old from Ryde admitted to wilfully neglecting to perform her duty and wilfully misconducting herself between 14th November 2018 and 20th December 2018 at Albany Prison.

Provided phone and more

McIntyre also admitted failing to inform authorities that the prisoner – Andrew Roberts convicted of strangling his girlfriend and their eight-month-old baby in South Wales – was in possession of a mobile phone, that she has given him a mobile phone, and attempted to facilitate the movement of money from his bank account to hers.

Officer assault

The County Press report that McIntyre also admitted handing over the personal phone number of another prison officer, Samuel Laidler, allowing Roberts to assault him, and failing to warn Laidler or the authorities that it might happen.

An exercise to uncover intelligence disputed

McIntyre’s defence said the sexual relationship amounted small incidents of touching, not intercourse.

She said the relationship began as an exercise to uncover intelligence – the prosecution disputed this.

The prison officer was bailed and will be sentenced on 4th January 2021.

Source: Isle of Wight County Press

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview