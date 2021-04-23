Isle of Wight Pubs open 2021: 23rd April 2021 update

Are you looking for an Isle of Wight pub with a garden that’s now open post-lockdown, to meet up with friends at this weekend?

Supporting the Island’s hospitality industry

Over the last couple of weeks News OnTheWight has been gathering data from as many Isle of Wight pubs with outside space as possible, for those readers who want to support the Island’s hospitality industry.

Jump to the list

Of course, getting out to a pub doesn’t have to mean drinking alcohol or getting drunk – there’s plenty of fun to be had chatting with friends and families while quaffing soft drinks or food.

The list

Here’s the info – Pubs are listed alphabetically – but on desktop computers you can reorder the columns just by clicking at the top of them. There’s also a search feature.

Don’t forget, when you head off to the pubs, wrap up warm – you’ll be sitting outside after all. As people can only be outside, most of them are on a ‘weather permitting’ basis, with a few having set up marquees.

They’re often on a first come, first served basis, but a few have bookings.

Name Area Opening Anchor Inn Cowes Mon-Thurs 4pm - 10pm. Fri & Sat noon 11pm. Sun noon - 8pm. Weather permitting Bargeman's Rest Newport 10.30am - 6.00pm Black Sheep Ryde 10am 'til 11pm every day Blacksmiths Calbourne Fri, Sat & Sun. Food Noon - 6.60 drinks til 8 Blenheim Ventnor Opening 17th May 2021 Bonchurch Inn Bonchurch Mon - Sat 12-3 and 6-10. Sun 12-3 Buddle Niton ﻿Wed - Sun (closed Mon & Tues). Midday until sunset Bugle Hotel Yarmouth Midday to sunset, 7 days a week Castle Inn Newport 11am - 8pm 7 days a week Castle Inn Sandown 11am - 8pm everyday Castle Inn Ryde Opening 17th May 2021 Caulkheads Sandown Wed - Sun (closed Mon & Tues). Midday until sunset Cedars Wootton Midday 'til about 10pm. Food daily 12 -3pm Chequers Rookley Thur - Sun from 12pm. Food served until 7pm Coast Bar & Dining Room Cowes Courtyard open everyday, 9:30am to late Crab & Lobster Bembridge Midday to sunset, 7 days a week Crown Inn Shorwell Open 14th Apr. 3pm until early evening/sunset if good weather. Drinks only Culver Haven Inn Sandown Open from midday on Fri, Sat and Sun Dairymans Daughter Arreton Hope to open 10am - 6pm each day Duke of York Cowes From 11am Eight Bells Carisbrooke Opening 14 Apr 2021 Falcon Inn Ryde From 3pm Mon to Fri and 12pm Sat & Sun Fighting Cocks Arreton Mon to Thur 10-3pm. Fri & Sat 10-9pm. Sun 10-4pm Fishbourne Wootton Bridge 10am for breakfast and hot drinks. Dining from midday Fishermans Cottage Inn Shanklin Daily 10 - 10pm. Serving food until 6pm Flanagans Sandown Opening 17th May 2021 George Hotel Yarmouth 12pm to 6.45pm (last orders) George Inn Newport 11am - 6pm Sun - Thur. Fri & Sat 11am - 9pm Griffin Godshill Mon-Sun 12pm-8pm. Food served 12pm-7pm Harbour House Ryde Mon to Sun 11-11pm. Food 11 - 7pm. High Park Tavern Ryde Mon-Fri 1pm-7pm. Sat + Sun 12pm-7pm Highdown Inn Totland

11.00am to 8.00pm Horse & Groom Ningwood Everyday 12pm-8pm.Food until 7pm Horseshoe Inn Northwood From 11.30am, everyday. Weather dependant Joe's Bar Niton 12pm - 8pm (times may vary) 7 days a week. Pizza 5pm - 8pm Wed to Sat Lifeboat East Cowes Opening 4pm Longbeach Colwell Bay Opening 1 May 2021 Merrie Gardens Lake Drink 11am until 10pm. Food 12 - 8pm Mill Bay Inn Ventnor Takeaway by the beach: Fri 1pm - 7.30. Sat 12 - 6. Sun 12 - 5 New Inn Shalfleet Opening 17th May 2021 Newclose Cricket Ground Newport From 10am, serving breakfast, snacks & afternoon teas. Weather dependent North House Cowes Opening 14 April. Lunch midday-4pm. Drinks 4pm-8pm. Seven days Northbank Hotel Seaview Opening 15th April. Thur - Sun: 11am to 2.30pm Old Comical Sandown Fri & Sat 10-11:30pm. Sun - Thur 10-10:30pm Old Village Inn Bembridge Mon 3-10:30. Tues Closed until 17th May. Wed & Thur 3-10:30. Fri & Sat 12-11pm. Sun 12-9pm. If evening cold, will close earlier. Painters Arms Cowes Open 12-10pm. All week, weather permitting Pointer Inn Newchurch 11am-11pm everyday. Food served 12 noon 'til 9pm Pontoon View Bar Cowes

Mon - Thur 10-9pm. Fri & Sat 10-9pm.Sun 10-7pm Portland Inn Gurnard Thur - Sun from 12pm for Bar and food. Covered areas in the garden Prince of Wales East Cowes Open 3-7 weekdays. 12-7 Saturday & Sunday depending on the weather Propeller Inn Bembridge Open, but unsure of hours. Awaiting info Red Lion Freshwater Weather permitting, every day. Food starts Tuesday Reef Sandown Maximum of 4 people per table Ryde Castle Hotel Ryde Opening 17th May 2021 Simeon Arms Ryde Opening 16 Apr 2021. Fri 4 - 9. Sat 3 - 9. Sun 1-7 Sloop Inn Wootton Bridge Opening at 12pm. Solent Inn Ryde Open, but unsure of hours. Awaiting info Spinnaker Bembridge Opening 17th May 2021 Spyglass Inn Ventnor Opening 17 Apr 2021 Stag Parkhurst Open midday daily 'til 9pm. Sunday 12 'til 8pm Star Wroxall Open from 12pm 7 days a week. Weather dependant Sun Inn Hulverstone Wed - Sun (closed Mon & Tues). Midday until sunset Sun Inn Calbourne Open from midday (Closed Mon & Tue) Sun Inn Calbourne Opening 14th April - Noon until 9pm. Weather permitting Tap Sandown Opening 17th May 2021 - 10.30am - close 7 days a week Taverners Godshill Opening 17th May 2021 The Boathouse Seaview 10am for breakfast and hot drinks. Dining from midday The Hideaway Shanklin Wed - Sun 12noon to 6pm. Food 1 - 5pm Three Bishops Brighstone Tea & coffee from 8am Travellers Joy Northwood Opening Midday. Then daily until 11pm. Food until 9pm Vernon Cottage Tavern Shanklin Opening 17th May 2021 Village Inn Shanklin Waiting for weather to get better Vine Inn Freshwater Opening 16 Apr 2021. Fri - Sun 1-8pm. Food 1-7 Waterfront Totland Bay Open daily from 10.30am for coffee. Food 12-3pm, then 5-8pm Waverley Hotel Carisbrooke Opening Tues 13th April -> Tue, Wed, Thur - 5-9pm. Friday 3-9. Sat & Sun 12-9pm Wheatsheaf Hotel Newport Open, but unsure of hours. Awaiting info White Hart Inn Havenstreet Opening Fri 16th April. Fri & Sat 12pm - 5pm. Sun 12pm - 4pm White Horse Inn Whitwell Opening 17th May 2021 White Lion Niton Opening midday 12th, then Fri, Sat & Sun. If busy, may open more days Wight Mouse Chale Opening 15 May 2021 Winter Gardens Ventnor Serving from 11am Woodmans Arms Wootton Opening 16 May 2021. Fri 4 til 9. Sat 4 til 9. Sun 12 til 4 Woodvale Hotel Gurnard 1100-2300 bar open. 1200-1900 serving food Yarbridge Inn Brading Midday - 7pm everyday

The list above is based on the info that pubs opening have given us, those who opened on Monday 12th and last weekend. Many thanks to Tim, Mike and John of IW CAMRA for their expert knowledge in helping tie up the stragglers too.

(BTW – If you own/run a pub that is going to be open today, but isn’t on the list below, just fill in this quick form and we’ll get you added asap)

Image: Monica Di Loxley under CC BY 2.0