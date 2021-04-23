Isle of Wight Pubs open 2021: 23rd April 2021 update

Are you looking for an Isle of Wight pub with a garden that’s now open post-lockdown, to meet up with friends at this weekend?
Supporting the Island’s hospitality industry
Over the last couple of weeks News OnTheWight has been gathering data from as many Isle of Wight pubs with outside space as possible, for those readers who want to support the Island’s hospitality industry.
Of course, getting out to a pub doesn’t have to mean drinking alcohol or getting drunk – there’s plenty of fun to be had chatting with friends and families while quaffing soft drinks or food.
The list
Here’s the info – Pubs are listed alphabetically – but on desktop computers you can reorder the columns just by clicking at the top of them. There’s also a search feature.
Don’t forget, when you head off to the pubs, wrap up warm – you’ll be sitting outside after all. As people can only be outside, most of them are on a ‘weather permitting’ basis, with a few having set up marquees.
They’re often on a first come, first served basis, but a few have bookings.
|Name
|Area
|Opening
|Anchor Inn
|Cowes
|Mon-Thurs 4pm - 10pm. Fri & Sat noon 11pm. Sun noon - 8pm. Weather permitting
|Bargeman's Rest
|Newport
|10.30am - 6.00pm
|Black Sheep
|Ryde
|10am 'til 11pm every day
|Blacksmiths
|Calbourne
|Fri, Sat & Sun. Food Noon - 6.60 drinks til 8
|Blenheim
|Ventnor
|Opening 17th May 2021
|Bonchurch Inn
|Bonchurch
|Mon - Sat 12-3 and 6-10. Sun 12-3
|Buddle
|Niton
|Wed - Sun (closed Mon & Tues). Midday until sunset
|Bugle Hotel
|Yarmouth
|Midday to sunset, 7 days a week
|Castle Inn
|Newport
|11am - 8pm 7 days a week
|Castle Inn
|Sandown
|11am - 8pm everyday
|Castle Inn
|Ryde
|Opening 17th May 2021
|Caulkheads
|Sandown
|Wed - Sun (closed Mon & Tues). Midday until sunset
|Cedars
|Wootton
|Midday 'til about 10pm. Food daily 12 -3pm
|Chequers
|Rookley
|Thur - Sun from 12pm. Food served until 7pm
|Coast Bar & Dining Room
|Cowes
|Courtyard open everyday, 9:30am to late
|Crab & Lobster
|Bembridge
|Midday to sunset, 7 days a week
|Crown Inn
|Shorwell
|Open 14th Apr. 3pm until early evening/sunset if good weather. Drinks only
|Culver Haven Inn
|Sandown
|Open from midday on Fri, Sat and Sun
|Dairymans Daughter
|Arreton
|Hope to open 10am - 6pm each day
|Duke of York
|Cowes
|From 11am
|Eight Bells
|Carisbrooke
|Opening 14 Apr 2021
|Falcon Inn
|Ryde
|From 3pm Mon to Fri and 12pm Sat & Sun
|Fighting Cocks
|Arreton
|Mon to Thur 10-3pm. Fri & Sat 10-9pm. Sun 10-4pm
|Fishbourne
|Wootton Bridge
|10am for breakfast and hot drinks. Dining from midday
|Fishermans Cottage Inn
|Shanklin
|Daily 10 - 10pm. Serving food until 6pm
|Flanagans
|Sandown
|Opening 17th May 2021
|George Hotel
|Yarmouth
|12pm to 6.45pm (last orders)
|George Inn
|Newport
|11am - 6pm Sun - Thur. Fri & Sat 11am - 9pm
|Griffin
|Godshill
|Mon-Sun 12pm-8pm. Food served 12pm-7pm
|Harbour House
|Ryde
|Mon to Sun 11-11pm. Food 11 - 7pm.
|High Park Tavern
|Ryde
|Mon-Fri 1pm-7pm. Sat + Sun 12pm-7pm
|Highdown Inn
|Totland
|11.00am to 8.00pm
|Horse & Groom
|Ningwood
|Everyday 12pm-8pm.Food until 7pm
|Horseshoe Inn
|Northwood
|From 11.30am, everyday. Weather dependant
|Joe's Bar
|Niton
|12pm - 8pm (times may vary) 7 days a week. Pizza 5pm - 8pm Wed to Sat
|Lifeboat
|East Cowes
|Opening 4pm
|Longbeach
|Colwell Bay
|Opening 1 May 2021
|Merrie Gardens
|Lake
|Drink 11am until 10pm. Food 12 - 8pm
|Mill Bay Inn
|Ventnor
|Takeaway by the beach: Fri 1pm - 7.30. Sat 12 - 6. Sun 12 - 5
|New Inn
|Shalfleet
|Opening 17th May 2021
|Newclose Cricket Ground
|Newport
|From 10am, serving breakfast, snacks & afternoon teas. Weather dependent
|North House
|Cowes
|Opening 14 April. Lunch midday-4pm. Drinks 4pm-8pm. Seven days
|Northbank Hotel
|Seaview
|Opening 15th April. Thur - Sun: 11am to 2.30pm
|Old Comical
|Sandown
|Fri & Sat 10-11:30pm. Sun - Thur 10-10:30pm
|Old Village Inn
|Bembridge
|Mon 3-10:30. Tues Closed until 17th May. Wed & Thur 3-10:30. Fri & Sat 12-11pm. Sun 12-9pm. If evening cold, will close earlier.
|Painters Arms
|Cowes
|Open 12-10pm. All week, weather permitting
|Pointer Inn
|Newchurch
|11am-11pm everyday. Food served 12 noon 'til 9pm
|Pontoon View Bar
|Cowes
|Mon - Thur 10-9pm. Fri & Sat 10-9pm.Sun 10-7pm
|Portland Inn
|Gurnard
|Thur - Sun from 12pm for Bar and food. Covered areas in the garden
|Prince of Wales
|East Cowes
|Open 3-7 weekdays. 12-7 Saturday & Sunday depending on the weather
|Propeller Inn
|Bembridge
|Open, but unsure of hours. Awaiting info
|Red Lion
|Freshwater
|Weather permitting, every day. Food starts Tuesday
|Reef
|Sandown
|Maximum of 4 people per table
|Ryde Castle Hotel
|Ryde
|Opening 17th May 2021
|Simeon Arms
|Ryde
|Opening 16 Apr 2021. Fri 4 - 9. Sat 3 - 9. Sun 1-7
|Sloop Inn
|Wootton Bridge
|Opening at 12pm.
|Solent Inn
|Ryde
|Open, but unsure of hours. Awaiting info
|Spinnaker
|Bembridge
|Opening 17th May 2021
|Spyglass Inn
|Ventnor
|Opening 17 Apr 2021
|Stag
|Parkhurst
|Open midday daily 'til 9pm. Sunday 12 'til 8pm
|Star
|Wroxall
|Open from 12pm 7 days a week. Weather dependant
|Sun Inn
|Hulverstone
|Wed - Sun (closed Mon & Tues). Midday until sunset
|Sun Inn
|Calbourne
|Open from midday (Closed Mon & Tue)
|Sun Inn
|Calbourne
|Opening 14th April - Noon until 9pm. Weather permitting
|Tap
|Sandown
|Opening 17th May 2021 - 10.30am - close 7 days a week
|Taverners
|Godshill
|Opening 17th May 2021
|The Boathouse
|Seaview
|10am for breakfast and hot drinks. Dining from midday
|The Hideaway
|Shanklin
|Wed - Sun 12noon to 6pm. Food 1 - 5pm
|Three Bishops
|Brighstone
|Tea & coffee from 8am
|Travellers Joy
|Northwood
|Opening Midday. Then daily until 11pm. Food until 9pm
|Vernon Cottage Tavern
|Shanklin
|Opening 17th May 2021
|Village Inn
|Shanklin
|Waiting for weather to get better
|Vine Inn
|Freshwater
|Opening 16 Apr 2021. Fri - Sun 1-8pm. Food 1-7
|Waterfront
|Totland Bay
|Open daily from 10.30am for coffee. Food 12-3pm, then 5-8pm
|Waverley Hotel
|Carisbrooke
|Opening Tues 13th April -> Tue, Wed, Thur - 5-9pm. Friday 3-9. Sat & Sun 12-9pm
|Wheatsheaf Hotel
|Newport
|Open, but unsure of hours. Awaiting info
|White Hart Inn
|Havenstreet
|Opening Fri 16th April. Fri & Sat 12pm - 5pm. Sun 12pm - 4pm
|White Horse Inn
|Whitwell
|Opening 17th May 2021
|White Lion
|Niton
|Opening midday 12th, then Fri, Sat & Sun. If busy, may open more days
|Wight Mouse
|Chale
|Opening 15 May 2021
|Winter Gardens
|Ventnor
|Serving from 11am
|Woodmans Arms
|Wootton
|Opening 16 May 2021. Fri 4 til 9. Sat 4 til 9. Sun 12 til 4
|Woodvale Hotel
|Gurnard
|1100-2300 bar open. 1200-1900 serving food
|Yarbridge Inn
|Brading
|Midday - 7pm everyday
The list above is based on the info that pubs opening have given us, those who opened on Monday 12th and last weekend. Many thanks to Tim, Mike and John of IW CAMRA for their expert knowledge in helping tie up the stragglers too.
(BTW – If you own/run a pub that is going to be open today, but isn’t on the list below, just fill in this quick form and we’ll get you added asap)
Image: Monica Di Loxley under CC BY 2.0
Friday, 23rd April, 2021 1:10pm
By Sally Perry
