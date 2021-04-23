Volunteers can make a huge difference to Carisbrooke Castle Museum and its work

After a challenging year of closures and restrictions, Carisbrooke Castle Museum is delighted to soon be able to welcome back the public.

The museum is urgently seeking new volunteers to join its visitor welcome team.

Independent charitable trust

Run by an independent charitable trust and set within the English Heritage managed castle, Carisbrooke Castle Museum was founded in 1898 by Princess Beatrice, Queen Victoria’s youngest daughter, who declared:

“It is my earnest hope and desire, with the help and co-operation of others, I may be able to form a full collection of objects of historical interest connected with the Island.”

Over 35,000 objects

The museum collections and displays still reflect Beatrice’s wish and its mission is to collect and record the history of the people of the Isle of Wight, making it accessible to all.

The historic collection, acquired over the last 120 years and now totaling over 35,000 objects, includes applied art, fine art, photography, social history, science and technology, archaeology and archives, and covers a wide range of local history topics.

“Feel privileged to volunteer in such an historic environment”

Volunteers are vital in welcoming visitors to the museum. One current volunteer explains,

“Not only am I interested in the castle and its royal connections, but I also enjoy meeting people. “To volunteer gives me the opportunity to talk to visitors from all parts of the world and tell them a bit about out museum, its history and exhibits. “I feel privileged to volunteer in such an historic environment.”

Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

In 2017 volunteers at the museum were awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service the highest award given to local volunteer groups across the UK, celebrating the work done by these groups in their own communities.

Volunteering can offer a great opportunity to learn new skills and meet new people, doing something worthwhile in your spare time with just a few hours making a big difference to the museum and its work. No experience is necessary and full training is provided.

Find out more

If you’re interested in finding out more about volunteering at the museum you can visit the museum Website, call 523112 (Monday and Friday mornings) or email [email protected] to find out more.

Article shared by Rachel in her own words. Ed