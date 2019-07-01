Isle of Wight pupils take part in national finals of STEM competition

Glynis shares this great news on behalf of Christ the King College. Ed

A team of four students from Christ the King College qualified for the national finals of ‘Race for the Line’ which took place last week at the Imperial War museum at RAF Duxford.

Competing against other regional finalists from all over England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

What is ‘Race For The Line’?

The ‘Race For The Line’ competition objective is simple: Student teams must design and make the fastest rocket powered car they can and compete with their designs across multiple stages in a national competition.

Every team’s car will use the same size rocket motor and compete over the same track distance.

The winning teams on race days will have the cars that have the most efficient aerodynamics, have lower mass and that have safe, well designed wheels that reduce friction and can survive the forces of a high speed run.

One hour to build

Students had just one hour to completely rebuild their model rocket car before racing and then had the chance to question and try out a range of activities from a wide selection of STEM career opportunities.

Although we didn’t podium a great day was had by all. Christ the King College staff are amazingly proud to have assisted the students to compete with the top 50 schools out of over 400 participants.

Huge thanks to our sponsors #BAE Systems, the parents and governors for helping with funding, without this we would not have been able to take part.