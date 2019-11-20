Isle of Wight pupils take part in ‘Operation Christmas Child – Samaritan’s Purse’

Christ the King College say they are delighted to announce that students have donated 110 shoeboxes for the annual Christmas Samaritan’s Purse Shoebox Appeal.

A spokesperson for the College said,

“We are incredibly proud of all students who prepared and donated a shoebox filled with toys and treats for children less fortunate than themselves. “Samaritan’s Purse is an international relief organisation. Their mission is to show God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world, and together with the local church worldwide, to share the good news of Jesus Christ.”

Since 1990, more than 168 million children in over 100 countries have benefited from receiving a shoebox at Christmas. Christ the King College are pleased to support this project.

