Isle of Wight pupils take part in ‘Operation Christmas Child – Samaritan’s Purse’

100 shoeboxes have been filled by pupils at this Isle of Wight school with toys and treats for children less fortunate than themselves

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

110 shoe boxes at christ the king college

Christ the King College say they are delighted to announce that students have donated 110 shoeboxes for the annual Christmas Samaritan’s Purse Shoebox Appeal.

A spokesperson for the College said,

“We are incredibly proud of all students who prepared and donated a shoebox filled with toys and treats for children less fortunate than themselves.

“Samaritan’s Purse is an international relief organisation.  Their mission is to show God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world, and together with the local church worldwide, to share the good news of Jesus Christ.”

christ the king pupils with shoeboxes

Since 1990, more than 168 million children in over 100 countries have benefited from receiving a shoebox at Christmas.  Christ the King College are pleased to support this  project. 

News shared by Glynis on behalf of Christ the King College. Ed

Wednesday, 20th November, 2019 12:54pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2njL

Filed under: Carisbrooke, Community, Education, Island-wide, Top story, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*