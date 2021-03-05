Isle of Wight rapid Covid-19 tests: Uptake of free testing revealed

More than 1,500 Rapid Covid-19 tests have been carried out on the Isle of Wight since the new testing centres for people without symptoms of the virus opened.

Around one in three people with Coronavirus (Covid-19) have no symptoms, and could be spreading the disease without knowing it, so residents are being urged to make use of the new test sites to help fight the spread of the virus.

In total, 1,563 swabs have been taken across the sites – all of which tested negative for Covid-19.

Who are they for?

Using rapid turnaround tests supplied by NHS Test and Trace, the tests are aimed at those who have to leave home to attend work, such as taxi and bus drivers, retail workers, building or maintenance workers.

They are also for people who are in contact with others who are vulnerable, such as carers, and are not covered by other programmes.

The centres enable people to conduct free lateral tests taking less than 30 minutes to complete.

Marriner: Together we can stamp out Covid

Leif Marriner, a trading assistant, said taking the test was “easy and painless, and done within minutes.”

He said,

“I took a Covid test today to protect my family, work colleagues and most importantly the public. “One in three people show no symptoms – identifying those will help stop the spread. I totally recommend the test so together we can stamp out Covid.”

Cant: Keep calm and carry on Britain

Simon Cant, landlord of The Castle Inn, in Newport, and The Vine Inn, in St Helens, said,

“While the pubs are closed I’m working for the Royal Mail delivering parcels. “I’ve come for a test to make sure I’m keeping people safe when delivering – and my work colleagues safe. The is not painful – get tested, keep calm and carry on Britain!”

Rapid testing centres

Testing is available at the following locations with further sites due to be announced in due course:

County Hall, High Street, Newport (Book now).

The Heights Leisure Centre, Broadway, Sandown (Book now).

The Learning and Development Centre, Westridge, Brading Road, Ryde (Book now).

Community Hall of Yarmouth and District, Yarmouth (Book now)

Isle of Wight Community Club, Cowes (Book now)

The testing centres are open Monday to Friday, 7am until 7pm, and between 7am and 1pm on Saturdays.

Tests for those with symptoms

Anyone with one or more of these symptoms – a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to sense of smell or taste – should isolate and book a test or by calling 119. Home test kits are also available.

The testing site for people who are symptomatic is located at Newclose County Cricket Ground, Blackwater Road, Newport.