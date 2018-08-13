Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
14 August — 17 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 157 FAIRLEE ROAD NEWPORT ISLE O F WIGHT PO30 2EW
Works description: NEWPORT 524681 – REACTIVE REPAIR – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAF1UZ01
A3055 Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
14 August — 17 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: VENTNOR : it is in the middle of the road outside Trinity Church : Trinity Road-Ventnor
Works description: c/way rut repair VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019301
B3340 Steyne Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
13 August — 16 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SEAVIEW : Outside Clyro & Westbourne ML330478 : Steyne Road-Seaview
Works description: pothole repairs SEAVIEW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019273
Benett Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
14 August — 17 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : out side number 7 Bennet street Ryde. : Benett Street-Ryde
Works description: c/way patch repair RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019302
Ferniclose Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
13 August — 16 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SEAVIEW : Outside baymount down to jays court ML340520 : Ferniclose Road-Seaview
Works description: pothole repairs SEAVIEW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019277
Mill Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
13 August — 16 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: ST HELENS : From upper green road to lower green road No ML layer : Mill Road-St Helens
Works description: pothole repairs ST HELENS
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019276
Priory Drive, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
13 August — 16 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NETTLESTONE : Between oakdene and greenways ML340601 : Priory Drive-Nettlestone
Works description: pothole repairs NETTLESTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019279
Seagrove Manor Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
13 August — 16 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SEAVIEW : Various locations whole length of road ML340611 : Seagrove Manor Road-Seaview
Works description: pothole repairs SEAVIEW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019280
Solent View Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
13 August — 01 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NETTLESTONE : ML360730 – From property no 22 to end of cul-de-sac : Solent View Road-Nettlestone
Works description: Carriaway reconstrucion, planning and surfacing NETTLESTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019200
Solent View Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
13 August — 01 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NETTLESTONE : ML340564 – from property no 43 to end of cul-de-sac : Solent View Road-Nettlestone
Works description: Carriaway reconstrucion, planning and surfacing NETTLESTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019198
Solent View Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
13 August — 01 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NETTLESTONE : ML340563 – From junction of Old Seaview Lane to property no 22 : Solent View Road-Nettlestone
Works description: Carriaway reconstrucion, planning and surfacing NETTLESTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019197
Steephill Court Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
13 August — 16 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: VENTNOR : Steephill cottage ML540311 : Steephill Court Road-Ventnor
Works description: pothole repairs VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019300
St Lawrence Shute, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
13 August — 16 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WHITWELL : Bridge to black gate (ML540169) : St Lawrence Shute-Whitwell
Works description: pothole repairs WHITWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019290
Tulse Hill, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
14 August — 18 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: OS 1 SUSSEX VILLAS
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115306622-01760
Underwood Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
13 August — 25 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: PORCHFIELD : rear of London Farm : Underwood Lane-Porchfield
Works description: culvert reconstruction
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019185
A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
14 August — 17 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 58 YORK AVENUE, EAST COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RELAY COMM PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09294410
A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
14 August — 17 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : By exit to brighstone holiday park ML630078 : Military Road-Brighstone
Works description: pothole repairs BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019320
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
13 August — 16 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: TROTTERS RIDING SCHOOL, ASHEY ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: PRESSURE TEST & CHLORINATE NEW WATER MAIN
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09353051
B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
13 August — 20 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 79 -81 Pyle Street
Works description: Scaffold Licence – for a Cherry Picker from 13 – 19th August
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004172
B3399 Main Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
14 August — 17 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : O/s Rose Cottage and around the corner of the main road : Main Road-Brighstone
Works description: INVESTIGATE OF WATER SOURCE BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019330
B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
13 August — 16 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: APPROX 134M NE from Apesdown cottage on CALBOURNE ROAD
Works description: CALBOURNE 521990, 496051 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW/VERGE
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUD6HFV01
Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
14 August — 17 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : B&Q Roundabout Both sides (ML240177) : Dodnor Lane-Newport
Works description: kerb repairs on roundabout NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019327
Elm Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
14 August — 18 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: CALBOURNE : j/w quarry lane and five houses lane : Elm Lane-Calbourne
Works description: Traffic Management training CALBOURNE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019462
Lowtherville Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
13 August — 21 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OS 67
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115513565-01000
B3321 Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
13 August — 16 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: from outside14 to opposite 2 on CLARENCE ROAD
Works description: COWES 5 – 552580 – Overlay and clear blocage – Lay approx 39m of Duct 54/56 and clear blockages in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUV77UJ01
B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight
14 August — 21 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 129-130 High Street Cowes PO31 7AY.
Works description: Scaffold Licence 14/08-20/08
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004175
B3330 Pondwell Hill, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
13 August — 21 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: in grass verge ryde side of the wishingwell
Works description: Emergency Gas Escape is in Progress
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Work in progress
Works reference: XW022W115554951-01312
B3399 Farriers Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
13 August — 16 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHORWELL : ML 630134 : Farriers Way-Shorwell
Works description: Carriageway Investigation works SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019437
Main Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
14 August — 17 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)
Works location: 20M AWAY FROM PORCHIFIELD HOUSE FARM, MAIN ROAD, PORCHFIELD, NEWPORT, PO30 4LW
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983528376
Market Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight
14 August — 28 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 14 Winkle Cottage
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 14/08-27/08
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004183
New Barn Lane, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
14 August — 17 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 TAYLOR COURT, THE GREEN, SHORWELL,IOW.
Works description: – WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSES
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09348962
Sandpipers, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
14 August — 23 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS PLOT ADJ NO 1
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115527772-05417
St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
13 August — 16 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN : Outside No 8 43m Northeast from the junction of the High Street ML440373 : St Johns Road-Sandown
Works description: Reprofile Carriageway SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019434
Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
14 August — 17 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 1
Works description: Remedial works to be carried out
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115407413-01908
Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
13 August — 20 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 28 and 30
Works description: Building Materials Licence
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004192
Monday, 13th August, 2018 7:37am
By Sally Perry
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Top story
