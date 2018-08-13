Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

14 August — 17 August

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 157 FAIRLEE ROAD NEWPORT ISLE O F WIGHT PO30 2EW

Works description: NEWPORT 524681 – REACTIVE REPAIR – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAF1UZ01

A3055 Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

14 August — 17 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: VENTNOR : it is in the middle of the road outside Trinity Church : Trinity Road-Ventnor

Works description: c/way rut repair VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019301

B3340 Steyne Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

13 August — 16 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SEAVIEW : Outside Clyro & Westbourne ML330478 : Steyne Road-Seaview

Works description: pothole repairs SEAVIEW

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019273

Benett Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

14 August — 17 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : out side number 7 Bennet street Ryde. : Benett Street-Ryde

Works description: c/way patch repair RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019302

Ferniclose Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

13 August — 16 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SEAVIEW : Outside baymount down to jays court ML340520 : Ferniclose Road-Seaview

Works description: pothole repairs SEAVIEW

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019277

Mill Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

13 August — 16 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: ST HELENS : From upper green road to lower green road No ML layer : Mill Road-St Helens

Works description: pothole repairs ST HELENS

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019276

Priory Drive, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

13 August — 16 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NETTLESTONE : Between oakdene and greenways ML340601 : Priory Drive-Nettlestone

Works description: pothole repairs NETTLESTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019279

Seagrove Manor Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

13 August — 16 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SEAVIEW : Various locations whole length of road ML340611 : Seagrove Manor Road-Seaview

Works description: pothole repairs SEAVIEW

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019280

Solent View Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

13 August — 01 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NETTLESTONE : ML360730 – From property no 22 to end of cul-de-sac : Solent View Road-Nettlestone

Works description: Carriaway reconstrucion, planning and surfacing NETTLESTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019200

Solent View Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

13 August — 01 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NETTLESTONE : ML340564 – from property no 43 to end of cul-de-sac : Solent View Road-Nettlestone

Works description: Carriaway reconstrucion, planning and surfacing NETTLESTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019198

Solent View Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

13 August — 01 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NETTLESTONE : ML340563 – From junction of Old Seaview Lane to property no 22 : Solent View Road-Nettlestone

Works description: Carriaway reconstrucion, planning and surfacing NETTLESTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019197

Steephill Court Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

13 August — 16 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: VENTNOR : Steephill cottage ML540311 : Steephill Court Road-Ventnor

Works description: pothole repairs VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019300

St Lawrence Shute, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

13 August — 16 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WHITWELL : Bridge to black gate (ML540169) : St Lawrence Shute-Whitwell

Works description: pothole repairs WHITWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019290

Tulse Hill, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

14 August — 18 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: OS 1 SUSSEX VILLAS

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115306622-01760

Underwood Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

13 August — 25 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: PORCHFIELD : rear of London Farm : Underwood Lane-Porchfield

Works description: culvert reconstruction

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019185

A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

14 August — 17 August

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 58 YORK AVENUE, EAST COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RELAY COMM PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09294410

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

14 August — 17 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : By exit to brighstone holiday park ML630078 : Military Road-Brighstone

Works description: pothole repairs BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019320

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

13 August — 16 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: TROTTERS RIDING SCHOOL, ASHEY ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: PRESSURE TEST & CHLORINATE NEW WATER MAIN

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09353051

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

13 August — 20 August

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 79 -81 Pyle Street

Works description: Scaffold Licence – for a Cherry Picker from 13 – 19th August

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004172

B3399 Main Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

14 August — 17 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : O/s Rose Cottage and around the corner of the main road : Main Road-Brighstone

Works description: INVESTIGATE OF WATER SOURCE BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019330

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

13 August — 16 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: APPROX 134M NE from Apesdown cottage on CALBOURNE ROAD

Works description: CALBOURNE 521990, 496051 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW/VERGE

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUD6HFV01

Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

14 August — 17 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : B&Q Roundabout Both sides (ML240177) : Dodnor Lane-Newport

Works description: kerb repairs on roundabout NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019327

Elm Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

14 August — 18 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: CALBOURNE : j/w quarry lane and five houses lane : Elm Lane-Calbourne

Works description: Traffic Management training CALBOURNE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019462

Lowtherville Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

13 August — 21 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: OS 67

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115513565-01000

B3321 Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

13 August — 16 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: from outside14 to opposite 2 on CLARENCE ROAD

Works description: COWES 5 – 552580 – Overlay and clear blocage – Lay approx 39m of Duct 54/56 and clear blockages in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUV77UJ01

B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight

14 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 129-130 High Street Cowes PO31 7AY.

Works description: Scaffold Licence 14/08-20/08

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004175

B3330 Pondwell Hill, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

13 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: in grass verge ryde side of the wishingwell

Works description: Emergency Gas Escape is in Progress

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Work in progress

Works reference: XW022W115554951-01312

B3399 Farriers Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

13 August — 16 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHORWELL : ML 630134 : Farriers Way-Shorwell

Works description: Carriageway Investigation works SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019437

Main Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

14 August — 17 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)

Works location: 20M AWAY FROM PORCHIFIELD HOUSE FARM, MAIN ROAD, PORCHFIELD, NEWPORT, PO30 4LW

Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983528376

Market Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight

14 August — 28 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 14 Winkle Cottage

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 14/08-27/08

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004183

New Barn Lane, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

14 August — 17 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 TAYLOR COURT, THE GREEN, SHORWELL,IOW.

Works description: – WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSES

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09348962

Sandpipers, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

14 August — 23 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS PLOT ADJ NO 1

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115527772-05417

St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

13 August — 16 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN : Outside No 8 43m Northeast from the junction of the High Street ML440373 : St Johns Road-Sandown

Works description: Reprofile Carriageway SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019434

Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

14 August — 17 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 1

Works description: Remedial works to be carried out

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115407413-01908

Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

13 August — 20 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 28 and 30

Works description: Building Materials Licence

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004192