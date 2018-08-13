‘Wightlink’ Wizards regroup following defeat by Kestrels

Rob shares this latest news on behalf of Island Speedway. Ed

Kent 28 Isle of Wight 8

The Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Wizards Development League team today headed East to meet the Kent Kestrels in meeting number three of a busy afternoon of Southern Development League (SDL) speedway at the Iwade track.

The Kestrels have been the team to beat this year and before the Wizards meeting they were crowned SDL champions.

Any hope that the Wizards might have held that the Kestrels would relax as the title had been secured were soon dispelled as the home side produced a gating masterclass that left the Wizards trailing all afternoon.

Better side ran out rightful winners

As always there was no lack of effort from the visitors, but the better side ran out rightful winners leaving the Wizards to regroup ahead of their final home SDL match against Reading at the Andrew Younie Smallbrook Stadium next Thursday.

Kestrels: Jamie Cousins 7+2, Alex Spooner 9, Jacob Clouting 5+1, William O’Keefe 7+2.

Wizards: Chris Watts 3, Jamie Sealey 3+1, Ben Ilsley 0, Rob Watts 2.

Image: © Ian Groves

Location map

View the location of this story.