The Ventnor Mermaid, created on other people’s rubbish by Not Dead Yet

You’ve heard of the Ventnor Giant created by world-renowned street artist, Phlegm. Well in the same week we can also introduce you to the Ventnor Mermaid.

Prolific Isle of Wight artist, Not Dead Yet (aka Tony Trowbridge), was down in Ventnor for the Fringe Festival this week and created this great artwork during a live painting session at St Catherine’s church.

Tony explains,

Live painting at the Ventnor Fringe in the graveyard (a first for me) opposite Ventnor Fringe Festival HQ, Ventnor Exchange. “Very early start down on the beach collecting stuff to paint on (banner and cardboard signs), then up to the church to screw it all on a chipboard frame and paint away.”

The painting has been on display all week at St Catherine’s Church, collecting donations for the research into Motor Neurone Disease. She’s now moved to the former bus station on Pier Street.

Take the mermaid home with you

When the festival comes to an end tomorrow (Sunday), Tony will be giving the Ventnor Mermaid away.

If you have a large enough space for the 8ftx6ft artwork get in touch with Tony via Facebook or Twitter.

Show your support

If you’d like to make a donation you can via Tony’s partner’s Just Giving Page.

Fiona is also doing lots this year to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease Association, so check out her Just Giving Page for updates.

