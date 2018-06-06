Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 6th June 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

07 June — 21 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRADING : Southern bend : Carpenters Road-Brading

Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017814

B3330 Upper Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

07 June — 21 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: ST HELENS : Northern Bend by Hope Cottage : Upper Green Road-St Helens

Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing ST HELENS

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017813

B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 June — 09 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Outside 70 on southern corner Avondale Rd ML240141 : Medina Avenue-Newport – 8132

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018801

B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

06 June — 16 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS HOUSEBOAT FORTUNE

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115323816-00580

Bedbury Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

06 June — 09 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FARRINGFORD, LODGE BEDBURY LANE, FRESHWATER, IOW.

Works description: Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09051267

Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle of Wight

06 June — 09 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Approx 51M NW from opposite the entrance to Rookley Village Hall to approx 900M NW on HIGHWOOD LANE

Works description: CHILLERTON 1 – 497363 – RAISE / RENEW FRAME AND COVER – RENEW FRAME AND COVER IN VERGE/CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAAKGJ02

James Avenue, Lake, Isle of Wight

06 June — 09 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: LAKE : os no 3 : James Avenue-Lake

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018831

Pixley Hill, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

06 June — 09 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S SUB STATION

Works description: INSTALLATION OF POLE AND EQUIPMENT

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LP331S30001962

Ventnor Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

06 June — 09 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : On the Wroxall bound side of the c/way just past PB NC41 ML420140 : Ventnor Road-Newchurch

Works description: rebed ironwork

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018799

A3056 Arreton Street, Arreton, Isle of Wight

07 June — 12 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: ARRETON : Outside St Albans ML410061 : Arreton Street-Arreton

Works description: Channels ML410061 ARRETON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018860

Chiverton Walk, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 June — 09 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH FURRLONGS TO OUTSIDE No.20

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE INSTALLATION OF FIBRE BROADBAND

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-12

Clifford Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 June — 14 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 34 Clifford Street Newport

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 07/06-13/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004043

Colwell Common Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

07 June — 12 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: HEATHER COTTAGE, COLWELL COMMON ROAD , TOTLAND,IOW.

Works description: – INSTALL NEW WATER SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09223183

Debourne Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight

06 June — 20 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : Whole length of close from the junction of Park Road 161m ML140158 : Debourne Close-Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 140158 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018778

Fairmount Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 June — 09 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH MAYFIELD DRIVE TO OUTSIDE No.59

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF NEW FIBRE-BROADBAND

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-5A

Greenfields Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 June — 09 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM THE JCN OAK ROAD TO THE JCN WITH MAYFIELD DRIVE

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF NEW FIBRE-BROADBAND

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-5

Home Meade, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 June — 09 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 7/9 HOME MEADE NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT, HOME MEADE

Works description: Replace 1 existing pole 0.5m x 0.5m

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006TI002AP500250304600

Moor View, Godshill, Isle of Wight

07 June — 12 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: from opp 16 to junction with SCHOOL CRESCENT on MOOR VIEW

Works description: GODSHILL 496742 – Overlay – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 15m of Duct 54/56 in fw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU4G9JA03

Mountbatten Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 June — 08 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 16 MOUNTBATTEN DRIVE, MOUNTBATTEN DRIVE

Works description: Replace 1 existing pole 0.5m x 0.5m

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005WP00200500226281102

Newport Footpath 46, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 June — 09 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH MEADOWSIDE TO THE JCN WITH CHIVERTON WALK

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF FIBRE BROADBAND

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-13

Ranelagh Road, Lake, Isle of Wight

06 June — 09 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 37 RANELAGH ROAD , SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09182053

School Crescent, Godshill, Isle of Wight

07 June — 12 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: opp junction with TERNAL MEAD on SCHOOL CRESCENT

Works description: GODSHILL 496742 – Overlay – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 5m of Duct 54/56 in fw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU4G9JA02