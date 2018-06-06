Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 6th June 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
07 June — 21 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRADING : Southern bend : Carpenters Road-Brading
Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017814
B3330 Upper Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
07 June — 21 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: ST HELENS : Northern Bend by Hope Cottage : Upper Green Road-St Helens
Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing ST HELENS
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017813
B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight
06 June — 09 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Outside 70 on southern corner Avondale Rd ML240141 : Medina Avenue-Newport – 8132
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018801
B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
06 June — 16 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS HOUSEBOAT FORTUNE
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115323816-00580
Bedbury Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
06 June — 09 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FARRINGFORD, LODGE BEDBURY LANE, FRESHWATER, IOW.
Works description: Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09051267
Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle of Wight
06 June — 09 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Approx 51M NW from opposite the entrance to Rookley Village Hall to approx 900M NW on HIGHWOOD LANE
Works description: CHILLERTON 1 – 497363 – RAISE / RENEW FRAME AND COVER – RENEW FRAME AND COVER IN VERGE/CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAAKGJ02
James Avenue, Lake, Isle of Wight
06 June — 09 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: LAKE : os no 3 : James Avenue-Lake
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018831
Pixley Hill, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
06 June — 09 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S SUB STATION
Works description: INSTALLATION OF POLE AND EQUIPMENT
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LP331S30001962
Ventnor Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
06 June — 09 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : On the Wroxall bound side of the c/way just past PB NC41 ML420140 : Ventnor Road-Newchurch
Works description: rebed ironwork
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018799
A3056 Arreton Street, Arreton, Isle of Wight
07 June — 12 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: ARRETON : Outside St Albans ML410061 : Arreton Street-Arreton
Works description: Channels ML410061 ARRETON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018860
Chiverton Walk, Newport, Isle of Wight
06 June — 09 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH FURRLONGS TO OUTSIDE No.20
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE INSTALLATION OF FIBRE BROADBAND
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-12
Clifford Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 June — 14 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 34 Clifford Street Newport
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 07/06-13/06
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004043
Colwell Common Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
07 June — 12 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: HEATHER COTTAGE, COLWELL COMMON ROAD , TOTLAND,IOW.
Works description: – INSTALL NEW WATER SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09223183
Debourne Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight
06 June — 20 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : Whole length of close from the junction of Park Road 161m ML140158 : Debourne Close-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 140158 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018778
Fairmount Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight
06 June — 09 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH MAYFIELD DRIVE TO OUTSIDE No.59
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF NEW FIBRE-BROADBAND
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-5A
Greenfields Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
06 June — 09 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM THE JCN OAK ROAD TO THE JCN WITH MAYFIELD DRIVE
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF NEW FIBRE-BROADBAND
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-5
Home Meade, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 June — 09 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 7/9 HOME MEADE NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT, HOME MEADE
Works description: Replace 1 existing pole 0.5m x 0.5m
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006TI002AP500250304600
Moor View, Godshill, Isle of Wight
07 June — 12 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: from opp 16 to junction with SCHOOL CRESCENT on MOOR VIEW
Works description: GODSHILL 496742 – Overlay – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 15m of Duct 54/56 in fw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU4G9JA03
Mountbatten Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight
06 June — 08 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 16 MOUNTBATTEN DRIVE, MOUNTBATTEN DRIVE
Works description: Replace 1 existing pole 0.5m x 0.5m
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005WP00200500226281102
Newport Footpath 46, Newport, Isle of Wight
06 June — 09 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH MEADOWSIDE TO THE JCN WITH CHIVERTON WALK
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF FIBRE BROADBAND
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-13
Ranelagh Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
06 June — 09 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 37 RANELAGH ROAD , SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09182053
School Crescent, Godshill, Isle of Wight
07 June — 12 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: opp junction with TERNAL MEAD on SCHOOL CRESCENT
Works description: GODSHILL 496742 – Overlay – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 5m of Duct 54/56 in fw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU4G9JA02
Wednesday, 6th June, 2018 6:49am
By Sally Perry
