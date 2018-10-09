Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 9th October 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle of Wight
09 October — 12 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEW HOUSE R/O WALNUT COTTAGE, HIGH STREET GODSHILL, IOW.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09428192
A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 October — 12 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 21 HORSEBRIDGE HILL NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: DIG DOWN IN C/W AND REPAIR SEWER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09435546
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 October — 12 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : : ADJ ISLAND HARBOUR
Works description: perm repair to street light NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0101000019869
A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
09 October — 12 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GEORGE ST JCT WITH STAR ST RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C.W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09382541
A3056 Arreton Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight
10 October — 12 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: approx 136m NE from the entrance of power station on ARRETON ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 561320 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW176PU01
B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
09 October — 11 October
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: FROM OPPOSITE 159 TO OUTSIDE 7 ON AVENUE ROAD
Works description: SANDOWN 484068 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMJGK01
B3329 Beachfield Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
10 October — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 14-16 BEACHFIELD RD SANDOWN
Works description: Dig to replace f/c in c/w
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09281922
Heathfield Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
10 October — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 4 HEATHFIELD MEWS HEATHFIELD RD FRESHWATER
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09397955
Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
10 October — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: VENTNOR : Near no. 5 : Madeira Road-Ventnor
Works description: tree removal works VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019709
Standen Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 October — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Between the 2nd and 4th street lighting columns from forest road jct : Standen Avenue-Newport
Works description: concrete carriageway repairs NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019818
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
10 October — 12 October
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 262 on NEWPORT ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 437301 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRFV8DS01
B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 October — 12 October
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 96 PYLE ST NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: RENEW STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09449177
B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 October — 13 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: APPROX 134M NE from Apesdown cottage on CALBOURNE ROAD
Works description: CALBOURNE 521990, 496051 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW/VERGE
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUD6HFV01
Park Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
09 October — 12 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WOOTTON : From outside Oak Trees to the Cycle Track ML320187 : Park Road-Wootton
Works description: Minor Drainage #135 WOOTTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019824
Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
10 October — 20 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS PLOTS R/O SUNNYBROW
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE VERGE TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: XW042W115585459-01915
Worsley Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
10 October — 13 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: ON WORSLEY RD JCT WITH SOLENT VIEW RD COWES ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F.C IN C.W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09410363
A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
10 October — 13 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 37 WEST STREET, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – CONNECT NEW WATER MAIN
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09449254
Birch Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
09 October — 23 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 660335 : Birch Close-Freshwater
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 660335 FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019738
Brading Bridleway 39, Brading, Isle of Wight
10 October — 13 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ADJ 9 LINDEN TERRACE
Works description: EXCAVATE TO REPLACE EXISTING POLE AND JOINT HOLE TO REPLACE UNDERGROUND CABLE BACKFILL AND REINSTATE
Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30002569
Ferniclose Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
10 October — 13 October
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S JAYS COURT ON FERNICLOSE RD SEAVIEW
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09450643
Meadow End, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
09 October — 10 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 9 on MEADOW END,
Works description: BEMBRIDGE 546710, 549254 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUNPRNY01
New Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 October — 17 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 50.
Works description: Scaffold Licence- received to run from 10th until 16th October 2018.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004305
Tuesday, 9th October, 2018 8:13am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lCx
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓