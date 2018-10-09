Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 9th October 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle of Wight

09 October — 12 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEW HOUSE R/O WALNUT COTTAGE, HIGH STREET GODSHILL, IOW.

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09428192

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 October — 12 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 21 HORSEBRIDGE HILL NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: DIG DOWN IN C/W AND REPAIR SEWER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09435546

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 October — 12 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : : ADJ ISLAND HARBOUR

Works description: perm repair to street light NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0101000019869

A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

09 October — 12 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GEORGE ST JCT WITH STAR ST RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C.W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09382541

A3056 Arreton Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight

10 October — 12 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: approx 136m NE from the entrance of power station on ARRETON ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 561320 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW176PU01

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

09 October — 11 October

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: FROM OPPOSITE 159 TO OUTSIDE 7 ON AVENUE ROAD

Works description: SANDOWN 484068 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMJGK01

B3329 Beachfield Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

10 October — 13 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S 14-16 BEACHFIELD RD SANDOWN

Works description: Dig to replace f/c in c/w

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09281922

Heathfield Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

10 October — 13 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S 4 HEATHFIELD MEWS HEATHFIELD RD FRESHWATER

Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09397955

Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

10 October — 13 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: VENTNOR : Near no. 5 : Madeira Road-Ventnor

Works description: tree removal works VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019709

Standen Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 October — 13 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Between the 2nd and 4th street lighting columns from forest road jct : Standen Avenue-Newport

Works description: concrete carriageway repairs NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019818

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

10 October — 12 October

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 262 on NEWPORT ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 437301 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRFV8DS01

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 October — 12 October

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 96 PYLE ST NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: RENEW STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09449177

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 October — 13 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: APPROX 134M NE from Apesdown cottage on CALBOURNE ROAD

Works description: CALBOURNE 521990, 496051 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW/VERGE

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUD6HFV01

Park Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

09 October — 12 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WOOTTON : From outside Oak Trees to the Cycle Track ML320187 : Park Road-Wootton

Works description: Minor Drainage #135 WOOTTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019824

Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

10 October — 20 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS PLOTS R/O SUNNYBROW

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE VERGE TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: XW042W115585459-01915

Worsley Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

10 October — 13 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: ON WORSLEY RD JCT WITH SOLENT VIEW RD COWES ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F.C IN C.W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09410363

A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

10 October — 13 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 37 WEST STREET, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – CONNECT NEW WATER MAIN

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09449254

Birch Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

09 October — 23 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 660335 : Birch Close-Freshwater

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 660335 FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019738

Brading Bridleway 39, Brading, Isle of Wight

10 October — 13 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ADJ 9 LINDEN TERRACE

Works description: EXCAVATE TO REPLACE EXISTING POLE AND JOINT HOLE TO REPLACE UNDERGROUND CABLE BACKFILL AND REINSTATE

Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30002569

Ferniclose Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

10 October — 13 October

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S JAYS COURT ON FERNICLOSE RD SEAVIEW

Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09450643

Meadow End, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

09 October — 10 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 9 on MEADOW END,

Works description: BEMBRIDGE 546710, 549254 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUNPRNY01

New Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 October — 17 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 50.

Works description: Scaffold Licence- received to run from 10th until 16th October 2018.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004305