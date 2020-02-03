Isle of Wight route of Tour of Britain Route finale revealed (should it be agreed)

The leader of the council has unveiled the route of the Tour of Britain finale should plans to hold it here prove successful.

Negotiations are progressing between the Isle of Wight Council and event organisers SweetSpot to ensure the final stage of the 2021 cycle race takes place on the Island.

At a meeting of the Isle of Wight Association of Local Councils (IWALC), Cllr Dave Stewart revealed the route competitors would take.

Ryde – Newport – Military Road – Freshwater

Starting in Ryde, he said cyclists would head up Union Street towards Newport. They would then head south to reach the Military Road — then race along the Military Road, with its glorious views, to cross the finish line in Freshwater.

This year’s 2020 Tour of Britain will start in Cornwall and finish eight stages later in Aberdeen — a 777-mile trip, equating to 101 laps around the Isle of Wight.

Aberdeen start confirmed

Stages for the September 2021 event have yet to be announced. However, the tour will start in Aberdeen and, if all goes well, finish on the Isle of Wight.

The council hopes it will provide a huge boost to the economy, with suggestions it could attract as much as £4 million.

Stewart: Need to take advantage of really great opportunity

Cllr Stewart said the event was a great opportunity to shine a spotlight on the Island.

He said:

“People can use this opportunity to develop their businesses, offer their tourism facilities and more. “The crucial element is working with town and parish councils to make the most of it. “What I have to do is work out with my colleagues a plan to make sure we, as an Island, take advantage of a really great opportunity.”

The race will be broadcast on ITV and Eurosport to 35 million viewers in 190 countries around the world.

Taking part

Famous cyclists including Bradley Wiggins, Lars Boom and Steve Cummings have won the prestigious event, while other major names in the cycling world, such as Chris Froome, Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas, are expected to take part.

The decision to enter into talks to hold the event on the Island, which will cost around £340,000, was approved by the council cabinet earlier this month.

Image: © Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com