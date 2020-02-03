Isle of Wight route of Tour of Britain Route finale revealed (should it be agreed)

Negotiations are still ongoing, but if successful the finale could take place on the Isle of Wight. The leader of the council revealed the route at a recent IWALC meeting

Read and contribute to the 3 readers' comments ↓

OVO Energy Tour of Britain 2019 - Stage 2: Kelso to Kelso, Scotland

The leader of the council has unveiled the route of the Tour of Britain finale should plans to hold it here prove successful.

Negotiations are progressing between the Isle of Wight Council and event organisers SweetSpot to ensure the final stage of the 2021 cycle race takes place on the Island.

At a meeting of the Isle of Wight Association of Local Councils (IWALC), Cllr Dave Stewart revealed the route competitors would take.

Ryde – Newport – Military Road – Freshwater
Starting in Ryde, he said cyclists would head up Union Street towards Newport. They would then head south to reach the Military Road — then race along the Military Road, with its glorious views, to cross the finish line in Freshwater.

This year’s 2020 Tour of Britain will start in Cornwall and finish eight stages later in Aberdeen — a 777-mile trip, equating to 101 laps around the Isle of Wight.

Aberdeen start confirmed
Stages for the September 2021 event have yet to be announced. However, the tour will start in Aberdeen and, if all goes well, finish on the Isle of Wight.

The council hopes it will provide a huge boost to the economy, with suggestions it could attract as much as £4 million.

Stewart: Need to take advantage of really great opportunity
Cllr Stewart said the event was a great opportunity to shine a spotlight on the Island.

He said:

“People can use this opportunity to develop their businesses, offer their tourism facilities and more.

“The crucial element is working with town and parish councils to make the most of it.

“What I have to do is work out with my colleagues a plan to make sure we, as an Island, take advantage of a really great opportunity.”

The race will be broadcast on ITV and Eurosport to 35 million viewers in 190 countries around the world.

Taking part
Famous cyclists including Bradley Wiggins, Lars Boom and Steve Cummings have won the prestigious event, while other major names in the cycling world, such as Chris Froome, Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas, are expected to take part.

The decision to enter into talks to hold the event on the Island, which will cost around £340,000, was approved by the council cabinet earlier this month.

Image: © Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Monday, 3rd February, 2020 5:33pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nrK

Filed under: Cycling, Featured, Isle of Wight News, LDRS, Sports

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

3 Comments on "Isle of Wight route of Tour of Britain Route finale revealed (should it be agreed)"

newest oldest most voted
laurentian

Not coming along Undercliff Drive then? It is open to cyclists . . .

Vote Up4-1Vote Down
3, February 2020 6:45 pm
islandliving100

I suspect the lack of access for camera and support cars is the reason.
I’m sure our Dave Stewart tried his hardest to have the Undercliff Drive included.

Vote Up00Vote Down
3, February 2020 8:17 pm
temperance

Let us hear from the ” I wanted to go for a drive that day, how inconvenient” brigade, “I pay my road tax etc etc.”

Vote Up2-1Vote Down
3, February 2020 6:35 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*