Isle of Wight school wins Bronze Accreditation for anti-bullying programme

Glynis shares this latest news on behalf of Christ the King College. Ed

Over the last academic year, Diana Award trained Anti-Bullying Ambassadors Christ the King College have been working endlessly hard to provide peer-led solutions to bullying, online safety and general student wellbeing in their school.

Having received training on how to prevent and safely intervene with bullying, this brave and influential group of young people have taken their school’s positive and student-centred culture from strength to strength.

A number of special events

Hosting regular events, peer and staff training, mentoring, special events such as ‘World Diversity Day’ and ‘Choose Kindness’ Anti-Bullying Week and many other creative initiatives, they have put their school on the map as a front-running anti-bullying school.

Having evidenced their hard work, they are one of just a small number of schools nationwide who have been awarded The Diana Award’s Anti-Bullying Bronze Level Accreditation.

Ward: A fantastic achievement for our college

Commenting on the achievement, Mrs Nora Ward, Head of School said,

“I am incredibly honoured to announce this fantastic achievement for our college. “The Diana Award is central to what we are about at Christ the King, in that it is student-centred and allows the children in our care to contribute positively to our community, engage in social action and reach their full potential and beyond. “The students at Christ the King are doing amazing work to help keep their peers safe, happy and successful at school.”

What is the Diana Award?

The Diana Award’s free Anti-Bullying Ambassador Programme which is available to schools across the UK, sees trainers working with students and other young people to change the attitude surrounding bullying.

The programme has a strong peer-to-peer focus, with trainers giving young people the skills and confidence to become Anti-Bullying Ambassadors to tackle bullying in their schools long after the training has finished.

The Diana Award’s anti-bullying work is recognised as world-class, thanks to this sustainable approach.