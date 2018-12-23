WATCH: Isle of Wight singers come together to record charity single

Earlier this month, Islander Kerryann Ring set up something called Isle of Voices. The idea behind it is bring singers together to record songs, raising awareness and much-needed cash for Isle of Wight charities.

In early December ten singers made their way to Bad Cow Studios in Carisbrooke to record their version of ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’.

The Wight Brainy Bunch

The first charity to benefit from the track will be The Wight Brainy Bunch – an organisation that supports Islanders and their families affected by brain tumours.

Isle of Voices say it’s a charity “close to home” and will be the first of many, as they plan to cover a variety of songs for different charities, but “keeping it all local to help our little Island”.

Show your support

The group have raised over £100 of the £1,000 target already

To show your support pop over to the GoFundMe page to make a donation. It’s all goes to good causes on the Isle of Wight.