Isle of Wight Sixth Form wins award for ‘Global Education Excellence’

Glynis shares this latest news on behalf of Christ the King College. Ed

An award has been presented to the Sixth Form for Global Education Excellence by EF for their provision to International students on a High School Exchange Year.

Annually the Sixth Form hosts between six and sixteen international students for a year’s study in the UK.

The Sixth Form College have now been formally recognised for their contribution to Global Education. EF were particularly impressed by the pastoral care provided to their students and the communication they receive from the team in the Sixth Form at Christ the King College.

Mrs Conway-Hughes, the Head of Sixth Form said,

“We are delighted to receive this award. We try to provide very high standards of care to all of our students and this is especially important to those living, often for the first time, many miles away from their homes and families. “It is always our privilege to host International students, they add a certain cosmopolitan diversity to our Sixth Form family, long may it continue.”

If you’re considering hosting an international student this summer, here are six great reasons why you should.