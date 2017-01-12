Krissy shares this great news from West Wight Sports Club. Ed

The West Wight Sports & Community Centre are celebrating, after winning £5,000 in the Aviva Community Fund.

The charity was up against hundreds of projects from across the country for the funding, which will be used to run sports sessions for children with disabilities.

Community support for the project was essential, and only those with the most votes were put through to the judging panel.

Centre Manager, Clare Griffin, said,

“The Isle of Wight community really got behind the project and we received over 3,400 votes. “This funding will enable us to employ a coach. We will then be guided by the young people and their families as to the types of sports they would like us to offer.”

It is hoped the sessions will develop opportunities for participation in specific sports such as wheelchair basketball or rugby, frame football, blind football, seated volleyball, etc.

“It is important that children with disabilities have the same opportunities as able bodied youngsters, to take part in competitive sports. We want to thank everyone who voted for us, so we can make it happen.”

