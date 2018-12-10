Isle of Wight teaching staff recognised at award ceremony

The council share this latest news. Ed

The efforts of hard-working school staff have been celebrated at a new awards ceremony.

Teachers, support staff and other school employees were recognised at the inaugural Isle of Wight Education Awards.

All nominees were put forward by headteachers and governors, with awards presented across a series of categories including ‘Going the Extra Mile’ and ‘Unsung Hero’.

Hughes: “To win was very humbling”

Keri Hughes, curriculum lead for engineering at the Isle of Wight College’s newly-commissioned Cecamm entre, East Cowes, won the Inspiring Educational Excellence Award.

Described by her colleagues as the life and soul of Cecamm, Keri said:

“I was honoured just to be nominated, so to win was very humbling.”

Brading: Celebrating those who are making a real difference

Cllr Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, presented the awards with the Island’s High Sheriff, Gioia Minghella-Giddens.

He said:

“I was proud to facilitate these awards to say thank you from the Isle of Wight Council to our brilliant school staff. “Everyone in the teaching profession on the Isle of Wight is working hard to make school the very best it can be for our children. “These awards helped to celebrate some of those who are making a real difference, so I’d like to again offer my huge congratulations to them all.”

Pupils from Ryde Academy also sang to guests at the ceremony, held at Quay Arts, Newport.

Winners

Going the Extra Mile Award – Warwick Hammerton (St Helen’s Primary School)

Impact Beyond the Classroom Award – Grainne Andrews (Island Learning Centre)

Unleashing the Potential Award – Amanda Kaye (Medina House School)

Unsung Hero Award – John Stansbie (Brighstone CE Primary School)

Sustained Contribution to Education Award – Ann Ross (Greenmount Primary School)

Wider Contribution to Education Award – Claire Dodd (Ryde Academy)

Inspiring Educational Excellence Award – Keri Hughes (Isle of Wight College)